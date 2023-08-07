The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Every Tasmanian deserves access to secure and safe accommodation

By Nic Street Mp
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Housing and Construction Nic Street. Picture by Craig George
Minister for Housing and Construction Nic Street. Picture by Craig George

As we enter National Homelessness Week for 2023, I want to acknowledge those in our community who are doing it tough and who face uncertainty on where they will be sleeping tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.