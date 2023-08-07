As we enter National Homelessness Week for 2023, I want to acknowledge those in our community who are doing it tough and who face uncertainty on where they will be sleeping tonight.
I was pleased to recently accept the Housing and Construction portfolio and look forward to the opportunities and challenges it will bring.
Every Tasmanian deserves access to secure and safe accommodation and the Rockliff Liberal Government understands housing is a basic need and a human right.
Not only is this week a time to raise awareness, but to celebrate those organisations within our community who are always there to lend a helping hand to those Tasmanians who are doing it tough.
The theme of this year's National Homelessness Week is: 'It is time to end homelessness'.
And the Rockliff Liberal Government has a plan to help end homelessness with our $1.5 billion housing package that will deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes by the end of 2032.
Just last month alone, Homes Tasmania delivered a record 276 new homes.
And we won't stop there. Homes Tasmania is working hard to deliver Tasmania's first 20-year Housing Strategy, which will guide the types of housing we need, who for and where these homes need to be built.
But, we know there are Tasmanians who are doing it tough and need our support right now.
Which is why the Tasmanian Government provides more than $38 million a year to Homes Tasmania to invest in specialist homelessness services.
In the past month alone, Homes Tasmania has completed 15 new independent living pods - five at each of three sites in Clarence, Launceston and Devonport - which are part of our Youth2Independence Homes program for youths aged 16-24.
Each site has a dedicated unit for a Youth Support Worker to provide onsite support and guidance.
Through the Affordable Housing Strategy launched in 2015, an extra 2914 new homes and land have been made available to Tasmanians in need.
Homelessness Week is an important time to recognise the people who work tirelessly, with and for, our most vulnerable people, who help them find housing, and connect them to jobs, education and their community.
I encourage everyone to participate in events around the State this week and learn more on how you can get involved in the fight against homelessness.
Nic Street is the Minister for Housing and Construction
