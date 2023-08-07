James Hawes doesn't score often so he makes sure his goals count double.
Launceston City's last two victories have been secured by the versatile workhorse who can operate as both a defensive holding midfielder and valuable additional attacking threat.
In Saturday's 2-1 win over Glenorchy, Hawes came off the bench with 19 minutes remaining, replacing bustling centre-forward Toby Simeoni whose strength and pace had delivered City's opener midway through the first half.
Hawes hit the winner from close range six minutes from time shortly after being denied a goal by a debatable offside call.
Although tricky wide-man Stef Tantari claimed the assist, Joel Stone was the winning goal's architect having also set up Simeoni's strike and proving pivotal to the gameplan of his former Devonport teammates Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford.
There was no argument over the decisive moment in Riverside's loss at Kingborough.
Sixty-four minutes into the contest, Olympic were leading 3-1 and seemingly on course for a third win in four matches since transforming their side in the mid-season transfer window.
But when Gedi Krusa and Noah Mies both went for the same ball in the box, all that changed.
Full credit to Mies who briefly went to ground but leapt back to his feet even before the referee pointed to the penalty spot prompting Krusa to go the full monty, not only sprinting straight to the official but dropping to his knees to beg for reconsideration.
So often Olympic's nemesis when wearing the black and white stripes of Launceston City, Mies maintained the mantle in the black and blue of Kingborough, converting his second spot-kick of the match despite former teammate Daniel Nash twice correctly guessing which side he would place them.
Four minutes later the Lions were level and by full-time had won 5-3.
Much has been said about the Portugal-US-Ukraine-Lithuania influence at Riverside, but of equal importance to the orange revival is one of Windsor Park's own.
Since returning to his former club from FQPL1 side Logan Lightning, Aaron Kidmas has had a huge impact.
Forming a formidable midfield engine alongside Krusa, Kidmas has added a muscular energetic presence and played a key role in two of the team's goals on Saturday.
The former Launceston Christian School pupil's initial stint at Olympic was best remembered for a late winner at Prospect to claim one of the first Northern NPL derbies.
"Aaron is a tremendous talent with proven ability at the highest level, he further adds to the attacking threat of our NPL squad," the club said on Facebook when Kidmas returned.
Launceston United inadvertently aided Devonport's Australia Cup cause.
With all fixtures postponed at a soggy Birch Avenue, Strikers would have welcomed the extra layoff ahead of Wednesday's match against Gold Coast Knights.
With several players walking a disciplinary tightrope, it also meant they could not pick up additional yellow cards and run the risk of being suspended for the glamour fixture.
However, the second successive postponement of an NPL Tasmania match in Launceston should ensure plenty of midweek action ahead for the region's statewide followers.
Jaden Fidra has no shortage of fans in Tasmania.
An eye-catching spell at Launceston City earned cult hero status for the explosive Sydney-born winger, who grew up on the Gold Coast and Brisbane then moved to live with his grandmother in Ross.
Meanwhile, Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne recently named him among players he would love to poach.
However, when Fidra returned from successful stints in Spain and Germany, it was Ken Morton who secured the desirable commodity and it hasn't taken long for South Hobart's investment to pay off.
Fidra has hit the ground running at Darcy Street and scored twice in the 6-1 win at Clarence on Saturday, two games after the sealer in a 2-0 win at his old stamping ground of Prospect Park.
There was no shortage of entertainment in the Women's Super League over the weekend.
The second-versus-third clash on Devonport's Valley Road astroturf may have finished goalless but was packed with incident.
Launceston United played more than an hour with a numerical disadvantage after captain Nichola Clark was sent off, but keeper Jaz Venn ably filled the void with a succession of stunning saves, principally to deny her namesake Jaz White.
South Hobart took full advantage, extending their lead at the top with a 4-0 win over Clarence in which Josephine Mamic claimed all four goals.
However, arguably the result of the round came on Friday night when a rock-bottom Taroona side with just a solitary point from 14 games came from behind to edge a seven-goal thriller at Kingborough through an 88th-minute winner.
