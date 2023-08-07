Reed Estate retirement village opened in Prospect Vale last weekend, with the first stage of construction completed offering 22 units.
It's the first of three stages which will eventually provide around 70 units, due to be completed by Christmas in 2024.
Chief of Retirement Living Mark Eagleston said it was going to be a development that would inject about $30 million into the local economy.
"We've made sure that we've partnered with local builders and tradies to ensure that we're really ingraining ourselves in the community," Mr Eagleston said.
He said all the units were two and three bedroom, while the independent living for retirees also came with a "huge community center."
"It's got a big multi-purpose room; there's table tennis, eight ball pool, a craft room, a library... and a big outdoor barbecue and pizza oven area," he said.
Mr Eagleston said it was the first time they had built a retirement village from the ground up.
"All of our product to date has been sort of acquired along the journey so for us, it's exciting," Mr Eagleston said.
Eight residents have already moved in, while Mr Eagleston said they sold over 60 per cent of stage one and two prior to the official opening.
He said it was a "luxury" in the fact they provided all three levels of care to residents.
"We've got independent living for retirement, aged care and also home care services," Mr Eagleston said.
"So if at any time, we need to call on staff resources in any division, we can do that."
Four different floor plans are available to choose from to fit needs, style and financial goals.
Mr Eagleston said having a diverse range of choices was important.
"The key thing for us is the fact that this is our residents homes, so choice is really important because every resident has different needs and likes," he said.
"The more that we can specify that range of options, the better."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
