Hawthorn's growth since their round-one loss to Essendon has been almost unparalleled in the AFL this year and their crowning moment came on Saturday.
The Hawks, who return to Launceston for the fourth and final time on Sunday to play Western Bulldogs, are flying off the back of the biggest upset this season as they stunned premiership favourites Collingwood 105-73.
A team which looked green, inconsistent and blunt in April have looked dynamic, robust and energetic in recent times.
Despite this, and their 71 per cent winning record at UTAS Stadium, the Bulldogs will likely enter the match as favourites.
Led by the newest Brownlow-Medal favourite Marcus Bontempelli, coach Luke Beveridge boasts one of the strongest midfield groups in the competition with Tom Liberatore, Jack McRae, Adam Treloar, Bailey Smith and Tim English all prolific at their craft.
Bontempelli was at his destructive best on Friday night, collecting 32 disposals, 10 clearances and nine tackles to go along with his three goals as the Dogs demolished Richmond by 55 points.
Hawthorn may have exactly the person to nullify his influence though, with defensive midfielder Finn Maginness playing the hard-tag role to perfection on former Brownlow favourite Nick Daicos.
Maginness had only six possessions himself but limited Daicos, who averages 31 per game this season, to just five touches before his injury half-way through the fourth quarter put him on the sidelines.
Another interesting battle that may develop would be between Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and James Sicily.
The Bulldogs' 2020 number-one pick has been a barometer for his side, kicking three goals in their 41-point win against Essendon and kicked five against the Tigers, including four in a blistering opening term which effectively put the match to bed.
One goal combined in the Footscray-based team's recent losses against Sydney and GWS would indicate that if the Hawks defence can shut him down, it would go a long way towards consecutive wins.
Sicily on the other hand has been in consistently great form.
Averaging 27 disposals at 83 per cent efficiency, the key defender has been tangibly important for his side's chances of winning.
Before the match against the Magpies, Hawthorn averaged -8.6 points differential per 100 minutes with Sicily playing compared to -37 when he is out - apologies for the nerdy statistic.
The teams have been as inconsistent as each other, the Dogs' recent pattern would suggest a loss was incoming with their last four games reading LWLW, but the Hawks' record of WLLW perhaps indicates the same.
Hawthorn unsurprisingly take the chocolates when it comes to recent form in Launceston, having won two of three so far, including a historic thumping of West Coast, while the Bulldogs had mixed results in their last two matches, both of which were in 2021.
Grand finalists that year, the Dogs beat the Bombers comfortably in an elimination final, but lost 64-37 to the Hawks just a few weeks earlier in round 22.
The sides met at Marvel Stadium in round seven in what was a gripping contest for the first half before the Bulldogs elevated, after which the Hawks managed only two goals.
Since then the Hawks have won five games which include the scalps of St Kilda, Brisbane and Collingwood while the Bulldogs have won seven, with their most impressive performances coming against Adelaide, Carlton and Richmond.
The Dogs visit Launceston knowing a loss could be costly in their quest for finals, while Hawthorn hope to continue refining their considerable talent under coach Sam Mitchell's attacking game-style.
It is sure to be cracker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.