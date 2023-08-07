The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Analysis

Analysis: Western Bulldogs face tough Hawthorn task in Tasmania

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hawthorn's growth since their round-one loss to Essendon has been almost unparalleled in the AFL this year and their crowning moment came on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.