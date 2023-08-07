North Launceston's State League bye has allowed some prowling Tigers to approach their prey.
The player of the round competition is heating up as the end of the roster season looms.
Kingborough's comfortable win over Lauderdale not only frustrated Sam Siggins' individual victory hopes but enabled a clutch of home players to keep up the chase.
While Kieran Lovell's best-on-ground performance moved him up to nine votes, Jack Tomkinson's contribution saw him join Siggins on 15, behind only Northern Bomber Ben Simpson.
Meanwhile Lachlan Clifford went vote-less but remains tied with North's Alex Lee on 14 and fourth place on the leaderboard.
At Windsor Park, Jake Hinds and Deagan Madden led the voting but it is their teammate Brodie Palfreyman who remains Launceston's leading challenger overall, tied with Clarence opponent Baxter Norton on 12 votes.
Jack McCulloch continues to lead the charge for North Hobart despite not poling in the team's comfortable win over Glenorchy.
Second-placed North Launceston bounce back from the bye in the clash of the Bombers at Lauderdale next Saturday when Mitch Thorp's third-placed Blues also head south to take on the ladder-leading Tigers.
The Northern neighbours continue to dominate the Peter Hudson Medal standings with Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer leading the way on 40 goals from Launceston's Jake Hinds (34), seven clear of both Max Collidge (Kingborough) and Brandon Leary (North Launceston).
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.