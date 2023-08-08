Launceston tells the tale of two cities

We need to address the root causes of the problem, rather than merely shift the homeless from one place to another as if they do not exist. They are partly the result of social changes of modern society obsessed about accumulating wealth leading to worsening inequalities and poverty, with nearly a quarter of Tasmanians suffering from food insecurity. We need to reclaim the Australian ethos and become more active in caring for each other by making space and room for all Tasmanians who deserve to be seen and heard.