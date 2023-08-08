LAUNCESTON tells the tale of two cities: A tale of poverty and prosperity, scarcity and affluence, hunger and abundance, despair and comfort. We see these contradictions in strips of land a few hundred metres apart, a five-star hotel next to people experiencing homelessness, living in poorly constructed tents or old caravans, exposed to harsh, Tassie winters.
Recent conversations have highlighted some of the devastating reasons so many Launceston locals are experiencing homelessness, such as mental health conditions and domestic violence.
"Some nights it gets so cold that they cannot sleep, they stay awake at night and go to sleep during the day." "One day I woke up with the water flooding my tent." "We often eat tinned food because we do not have fridges to keep fresh food." "I suffer from asthma, and I had to be admitted to hospital because of Pneumonia." "I suffer from mental health issues, and I struggle to find a doctor and get medications."
We need to address the root causes of the problem, rather than merely shift the homeless from one place to another as if they do not exist. They are partly the result of social changes of modern society obsessed about accumulating wealth leading to worsening inequalities and poverty, with nearly a quarter of Tasmanians suffering from food insecurity. We need to reclaim the Australian ethos and become more active in caring for each other by making space and room for all Tasmanians who deserve to be seen and heard.
Cr Dr George Razay, Relbia
MOST people are happy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to be recognised in the constitution and most people are happy to see an increase in the voice but putting them together is toxic and heading for rejection.
The current voice includes 17 Indigenous parliamentarians (5 Federal, 12 State), standing committees, advisory bodies and lobbyists. The idea that Aboriginals have no voice at all and that the referendum will create one for the first time is entirely false.
The current representation is dynamic, democratic and able to adapt to changing conditions. Would rigidly fixing the system in the constitution reduce that flexibility and so gradually become out of sync with changing conditions?
These concerns remain unanswered; details are lacking.
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows
LET'S hope the Premier has a line in the sand as to the cost of the Stadium. Its blown out to well over a Billion dollars and counting. That's more than Tassie can afford, Jeremy Rockliff.
David Parker, West Launceston
ANOTHER day, another frightening climate change article in the paper: "Climate Change - World is Feeling the Heat" (The Examiner, Aug 4). Even though we are now only feeling 1.5 degrees of the 2.7 degrees of warming expected by 2100, this article pointed out that "Human caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on the planet"
Meanwhile our Federal Government is approving new gas and coal projects and the Tasmanian government is considering a proposal to expand coal mining in our Fingal Valley. It beggars belief.
Last year, the Albanese Labor government received its first Climate and Security Risk Assessment for Australia. It has yet to release a declassified version.
We all have a right to know about the threats we face as climate change impacts drive political instability in our region and threaten our national security. What is our government hiding from us?
Meanwhile, Senator David Pocock is demonstrating a duty of care for voters, so often seen in independent MPs. He is proposing a "Duty of Care" Bill that requires decision makers "To consider the likely impact of decisions that could harm the climate on the health and wellbeing of current and future children as the paramount consideration". How can any parliamentarian argue against that? It might be worth asking your MP where they stand on this Bill. Their answer could be quite telling.
Sharee McCammon, Pelverata
