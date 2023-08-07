Environment Protection Authority dispute over toxic waste at Boland Street

The Environment Protection Authority has ordered a metal recycling company to remove tonnes of toxic metal waste from land adjacent to the North Esk River.
The July 20 notice ordered that Recycal Pty Ltd remove waste, known as Shredder Floc, from Glebe Farm in Boland Street beginning within seven days and be completed within 14 days.
"The Shredder Floc contains metals, copper wire, plastics and foam and fine particles ...[and] exhibits a chemical odour," the EPA notice said.
The EPA says it conducted tests which put the material in the highest risk category for contaminated soils.
"Some of the chemicals found in Shredder Floc are toxic and eco-toxic," EPA acting director Martin Read said in the notice.
"The movement of particles of Shredder Floc into soil, water or air will cause serious or material environment harm because they are harmful to humans, animals and the environment."
The EPA ordered that the material be removed and disposed of at a specialist toxic waste disposal facility at Copping south east of Hobart.
However, in the latest of several legal battles between Recycal and authorities, the company has appealed to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT)and a hearing is scheduled for August 11.
"The Director (EPA) could not have been (and TASCAT on review cannot be) satisfied that serious or material environmental harm or environmental nuisance is being of likely to be caused," Recycal managing director Doug Rowe said.
The company, which produces the material at a facility in Rocherlea, argues in a notice of appeal that the EPA had not established that the Shredder Floc was controlled waste.
"The Shredder Floc at Glebe Farm does not have the potential to have a significant adverse impact on human and animal health and adverse impacts on ambient marine, estuarine or freshwater quality," the notice of appeal says.
While the EPA says there are no controls to prevent movement by rain, flood or wind, the company argues that there is minimal risk that particles of Shredder Floc would move.
Recycal says the requirement to move Shredder Floc from Glebe Farm to Copping is disproportionate to the risks posed.
The company has also suggested further testing of the material to find whether an alternative disposal site was possible.
In April 2022, the EPA issued two notices to Recycal after a February 2022 fire at its Rocherlea premises resulted in contaminated firewater running off the site into a dam owned by the Archer family.
The EPA said the water contained heavy metals and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS).
The EPA directed that all runoff from the Rocherlea site must be prevented but the company argued that it was not feasible or practical to do so.
When TASCAT upheld the EPA's notices in January 2023 Recycal appealed to the Supreme Court of Tasmania on seven grounds.
However, in his June 22 decision Acting Justice Shane Marshall ruled that TASCAT had not erred in law and dismissed the appeal.
Justice Marshall remarked in the judgment that there was no evidence of Recycal establishing a site water management plan.
"That it has been dilatory in doing so is an understatement," he said.
Recycal sought permission in 2019 to process up to 60,000 tonnes of material a year.
