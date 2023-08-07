The Examiner
Environment Protection Authority dispute over toxic waste at Boland Street

By Nick Clark
Updated August 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
The EPA notice ordered Recycal Pty Ltd remove waste, known as Shredder Floc, from Glebe Farm in Boland Street. Picture Google Maps.
The Environment Protection Authority has ordered a metal recycling company to remove tonnes of toxic metal waste from land adjacent to the North Esk River.

