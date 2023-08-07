Only cricket can put on a series that runs for 25 days and has everything ... except a winner.
And yet the final score of 2-2 in this year's Ashes is, in so many ways, the best result.
Australia may not have won but have the consolation of retaining the urn as incumbent holders.
England may not have won but have the consolation of coming back from 2-0 down.
Both nations can be proud of their non-losing performances.
Cliché alert, but the undoubted real winner was Test cricket.
"What a series to be a part of," beamed an exhausted but proud England captain Ben Stokes after the hosts won the Fifth Test to level the score.
"It's what Test cricket needed. This series has captivated fans and attracted a new audience. It's the purest form of the game and I absolutely love it."
Who wouldn't?
As anyone old enough to remember the 2005 edition will attest, a close series will produce a longer legacy than a whitewash.
The series of Flintoff, Ponting, Harmison, Warne, Vaughan, McGrath, a Michael Kasprowicz knick down the legside and a wayward tennis ball not only captivated both nations but converted a generation of life-long cricket lovers.
The series of Khawaja, Woakes, Carey, Stokes, Cummins, Broad, a limping Nathan Lyon and poorly-timed Jonny Bairstow wander will almost certainly have the same effect on impressionable young cricket fans.
The only match that wasn't close was the one that wasn't resolved.
Winning margins of two wickets, 43 runs, three wickets and 49 runs bracketed a contest in which Australia were still 61 runs short of making England bat again with only five wickets in hand when the notoriously unhelpful Manchester weather rescued them.
As the end-of-series post-mortems are conducted, the participants who should be most dissected by surgical knives are the selectors.
An England all-rounder overlooked in the opening two losses ended up being named player of the series while the spinner Australia were reluctant to use at Headingley and ignored altogether at Old Trafford delivered 52 runs and six wickets when finally trusted at The Oval.
Meanwhile the hosts' pivotal no.3 batting spot ended up being filled by a player who retired from Test cricket two years earlier and was only in the squad due to a one-word desperation text message from his captain.
So a series which had been dominated by England whinging about a decision ultimately made by the umpires concluded with Australia whinging about a decision ultimately made by the umpires.
On both occasions, the team that benefitted was not at fault.
And in a vain attempt at impartiality, it was maybe equally hypocritical for a wicket-keeper who has repeatedly attempted to run-out batsmen to complain about being run-out by a quick-thinking wicket-keeper as it was for a team that has been known to use sandpaper on a ball to complain about the condition of a ball.
Well that paragraph is guaranteed to make me equally unpopular on both sides of the planet.
As it was, both sides left The Oval celebrating a win of sorts but fundamentally frustrated by the bigger picture.
Meanwhile, let's not forget that the women's Ashes series produced an uncannily similar scenario, with Australia taking a big early lead, England fighting back to earn a draw but the urn remaining in the Southern Hemisphere.
Hopefully - like in that glorious Northern summer of 2005 - the legacy of all this is a whole new generation of Test cricket lovers, male and female this time, with the only downside to a wonderful Anglo-Australian exchange being that we all have to wait two-and-a-half years for the next one.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
