According to the Tasmanian Hospitality Association's latest occupancy report, not even the hugely popular Dark Mofo festival could stop the state's off-season accommodation dip.
The THA's June report found only 63 per cent of available rooms across the state were filled, the lowest single-month figure since November 2021, when the state's borders were still closed to several mainland states.
Even with an occupancy record of 88.21 per cent in March, the following three-month rolling quarter has seen 65.36 per cent of rooms filled from April to June, down 11.43 per cent on the same quarter last year.
THA chief executive Steve Old said that despite the June figures being down 8.33 per cent on the corresponding month last year, it is still the fourth time since records have been kept the June occupancy has exceeded 60 per cent.
"The last three months clearly show our accommodation levels are dipping, and while it might appear concerning, we can't lose sight of the fact that realistically we are now well and truly into our tourist off-season," Mr Old said.
"For 15 months following our borders re-opening to mainland Australia in December 2021, we saw near unprecedented demand in Tasmania as a destination, and the entire sector has been riding the wave. It was only natural for the spike to plateau, especially with the cost-of-living crisis engulfing every sector and hitting everyone's back pocket.
"What the figures highlight is we can't take the foot off the pedal and must continue to look ahead and continue to find ways to invest in attracting people to our state in winter with business events and conferences, major sporting events and festivals to keep things ticking over until we hit our peak season again."
Southern Tasmania led the way with 69.38 per cent of rooms occupied, courtesy of Dark Mofo, while the North sat at 60.12 per cent and the North West at 47.97 per cent.
The report found the medium room rate for June was $209.94, an increase of more than $10 from May, while the average price came in at $132.37.
