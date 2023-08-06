The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmania's accommodation dip during tourist off-season

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 7 2023 - 8:06am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not even the hugely popular Dark Mofo festival could stop the state's off-season accommodation dip. File picture
Not even the hugely popular Dark Mofo festival could stop the state's off-season accommodation dip. File picture

According to the Tasmanian Hospitality Association's latest occupancy report, not even the hugely popular Dark Mofo festival could stop the state's off-season accommodation dip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.