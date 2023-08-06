The Examiner
TasTAFE scholarship from Labor would bring 'real world experience' to classrooms

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Labor member for Bass Janie Finlay at TasTAFE Newnham campus. Picture Rod Thompson
Tasmanian Labor announced they would provide a six month scholarship program to enable tradespeople to become qualified TAFE teachers, if elected.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

