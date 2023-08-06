Tasmanian Labor announced they would provide a six month scholarship program to enable tradespeople to become qualified TAFE teachers, if elected.
Labor small business spokesperson Janie Finlay said it was clear more work needed to be done to connect industry with young people entering TAFE and graduating into jobs.
"What we know is connecting TAFE teachers to industry, kids to industry and having fit for purpose outcomes is really important," Ms Finlay said.
"Our commitment to a six month scholarship for people that are in trades, that they can actually do the work to get qualified to teach at TAFE, is going to be really important."
She said the majority of teachers on campus in Burnie teaching agricultural trades were working farmers, which was beneficial for delivering real world experience.
"We know that's really important because to increase the farm gate value, we need as much support as we can in agriculture," she said.
"However, where this government actually let Tasmanians down is at the basics and the fundamentals ... for a young person from rural or regional Tasmania to actually attend the course at Burnie; they don't have any purpose built accommodation," Ms Finlay said.
She said young, underage people in Burnie were staying in pubs and caravan parks in order to attend TAFE.
Ms Finlay said the government made TAFE housing in Burnie an election commitment, but had no funds to deliver it this year or in the forward estimates.
Liberal member for Lyons Guy Barnett said he was advised the Burnie TasTAFE accommodation would be up and available by the end of next year.
"In terms of the Centre of Excellence in Agriculture, it's a $6.5 million commitment; a big investment on the North West Coast and that's a very exciting facility," Mr Barnett said.
"That can be used by those that want to be trained apprenticeships in agriculture ... I've visited that facility myself on a number of occasions and it's absolutely brilliant."
He said the government was recruiting more teachers and facilities to support those who required the training.
"It's really interesting to know that [Labor] have got something to say about this because they opposed all those reforms and positive initiatives, and I'd find it quite hypocritical and flagrant to be making those statements," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.