TasWater will commence a significant sewer project in the coming weeks, with the construction of a new pipeline in the heart of the city.
The works will aim to improve the health of the Tamar estuary and the environment that surrounds it and is one of the largest of its types in Tasmania.
Site establishment works will begin in the next couple of weeks to prepare for the commencement of main project works.
The early stages of the project will include levelling the grassed mound and removing several established and newer plantings at Kings Park, including two large cedar trees and two medium gum trees.
TasWater general manager project delivery Tony Willmott said the Tamar estuary was a special part of the landscape that connected the community in Launceston.
"We appreciate its importance to Launceston and the wider area, which is why TasWater and our local state and federal government partners are making significant investments today to ensure its health for future generations," Mr Willmott said.
"We're delivering projects to improve the operations of Launceston's combined system, which manages the flow of both sewage and stormwater."
He said the project would help divert sewage and stormwater flows away from the Tamar estuary, reducing the frequency and volume of both flow events.
As part of the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan (TERHAP), TasWater will be constructing and installing around three kilometres of new pipeline between Margaret Street Sewage Pump Station, located near Kings Park, to the Ti Tree Bend Sewage Treatment Plant at Invermay.
The pipes will be installed predominantly in the estuary and will be laid up to 40 metres under the riverbed.
Mr Willmott said the project was designed to minimise their footprint on the local environment to help reduce the number of trees needed to remove and lessen impacts on Kings Park.
"We're working closely with the City of Launceston to finalise the project's revegetation designs for this area of Kings Park, and we will also work with the council and regional catchment authorities to identify potential high-value timber reuse opportunities," Mr Willmott said.
He said during site establishment works, Launceston residents and visitors could expect to see an increase in work crews and machinery in the Kings Park area.
"There will also be some medium-level noise associated with these works," he said.
TasWater will hold a community drop-in session next month and encourage residents to attend and speak with the project team.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
