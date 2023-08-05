The race for a home final is still alive between Old Launcestonians and Perth after the teams clashed at Invermay Park, with the hosts winning 10.10 (70) to 7.9 (51).
The Magpies entered the contest two wins above their NTFA division one counterparts, but OLs looked the far better side in the first term as they raced out to a three-goal lead.
With coach Jade Selby unhappy with his players' work-ethic at the quarter-time break, Perth responded well in the second term and appeared to take back some momentum.
But they were unable to convert the majority of their chances, unlike OLs who were able to sustain a double-figure lead going into half-time.
The contest followed a similar rhythm in the second half, with the margin always hovering between 10-20 points as OLs continued to respond to any of Perth's advances.
The Magpies came back strongest in the fourth as they piled on the pressure with repeat inside-50s, but OLs' defence held on sturdily much to the delight of the home crowd.
Blues coach Mark Edwards said he was pleased with how his side managed the match.
"I felt like we probably controlled most of the game, they were going to come at some stage which they did in the last quarter there, but we held off well," he said.
"I don't think we played within ourselves but I feel like it was just that we'd done enough to win today and hopefully we saved up the tank for last match."
While Thomas Chugg's six majors were important for the Blues, Alex Downie was named best on ground as reward for his non-stop effort.
"He's probably the smallest bloke on the team but he's got to be one of the hardest, he's a guy who always has a real crack at it and we're such a better team when he's playing well," Edwards said of Downie.
While percentage still heavily favours the fourth-placed Magpies, a final-round match against St Pats could open the door for OLs to snatch the spot off them on the eve of finals.
The Blues face the long travel out to St Helens, but East Coast are in the midst of a three-match losing streak at an average margin of 115 points.
"We've definitely thought about it. The opportunity presents itself that we could finish on top of Perth if we do get a good win down there, so that's what we're aiming for," Edwards said.
Elsewhere, Evandale scored an impressive 10.10 (70) to 7.11 (53) win against Bridport at Morven Park in a match where the Eagles furthered their margin at every change.
There were big wins for the top-three teams in the division: Old Scotch belted UTAS 14.16 (100) to 0.1 (1), St Pats demolished Meander Valley 22.19 (151) to 1.5 (11) and Lilydale had the biggest win of all, beating the Swans 27.7 (169) to 1.4 (10).
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
