NTFA division one: Old Launcestonians too strong for Perth

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 5 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 8:19pm
The race for a home final is still alive between Old Launcestonians and Perth after the teams clashed at Invermay Park, with the hosts winning 10.10 (70) to 7.9 (51).

