Emily Donovan hat-trick proved to be the difference as Queechy Penguins were defeated 4-1 by DiamondBacks in the women's state club cup grand final.
Identified by Penguins coach Nic Duffy as one of the DiamondBacks' key players, Donovan scored the second, third and fourth goals after Philly Bridley nailed the first, to earn the win.
Despite the defeat, which marked the third straight loss for a Northern side in the grand final, Duffy was proud of her side's performance.
"I'm really pleased with the 4-1 result given the amount of pressure that DiamondBacks put on," she said. "We probably had a couple of periods of time where we had some lapses of concentration and against a team like DiamondBacks, you really can't afford to have those because they capitalise.
"I'm really pleased that we were able to make it a contest for DiamondBacks and that our girls played it out because at one point, it could have looked like the floodgates were going to open.
"Our girls really consolidated themselves and got together and gritted it out for the rest of the game."
The Penguins had several chances in the second half of the contest to hit the scoreboard, with Duffy saying a "4-3 scoreline would have been very different to see how that played out".
Isabella McRobbie scored the Penguins' goal, finding the bottom left corner after a penalty-corner miss-hit.
She was identified as one of the side's strongest players, with their midfield putting in a strong performance.
"Lucy Cooper, Izzy Sharman and Allie Tuson, I thought all three of them had a really strong performance in the midfield," Duffy said.
"Millie Smith, Josie Kremerskothen, so our usual people that present really well certainly did that today.
"Our goalkeeper Petria [Button], she had lots of opportunities that she had to save our bacon and she did, so despite four goals going in, I thought she had a really good game as well."
In the men's competition, Derwent took it out for the third year in a row, defeating North West Graduates 5-0 as up-and-comer Ruben Hoey scored a hat-trick of field goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.