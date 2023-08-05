The Examiner
Queechy Penguins go down in Hockey Tasmania's state club cup final

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 5 2023 - 7:20pm
Emily Donovan hat-trick proved to be the difference as Queechy Penguins were defeated 4-1 by DiamondBacks in the women's state club cup grand final.

