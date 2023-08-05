Coach Aaron Viney conceded South Launceston were not at their best against Scottsdale, but was nonetheless happy to get away with a 5.4 (34) to 4.3 (27) win in the NTFAW premier.
"It wasn't a pretty win by any means, we were very sluggish early, going into the breeze and Scottsdale probably jumped us a bit in the first quarter," he said.
"I think the girls had the foot off the pedal knowing that Dearne (Taylor), Alex and Ruby (both Hall) weren't going to play.
"I don't think we were overly switched on to start the game, but the girls did enough to get the job done and secure a finals spot, hopefully."
Despite a sluggish opening term, the Magpies were only able to put on two behinds and the Bulldogs made them pay, nabbing three of their own when they had the wind advantage.
It was another strong performance in the third by South, but they were let down by a lapse late in the quarter and Scottsdale took full advantage as they booted three majors to bring the margin back to 12.
While the Magpies continued to press, the Dogs held on to run out seven point winners, giving them a six-point gap to the home side on the ladder with two rounds to play.
Georgia Gillow led the scoring for the visitors with three majors, while Makayla Woods was named best afield.
"It was good that it was some of our different players instead of all our usuals doing it, that was probably something pleasing today," Viney said.
On Friday night Bridgenorth overcame a strong start from Old Scotch to grind out a 5.4 (34) to 3.5 (23) win at Parrot Park.
Launceston will need to produce their best if they are to avoid relegation after they went down against Old Launcestonians 5.5 (35) to 2.6 (18).
The win has confirmed second spot for OLs.
Hillwood have confirmed third spot on the NTFAW division one ladder with a round to go thanks to a dominant second half as scores finished 10.10 (70) to 4.3 (27).
The Sharks, who had big names Nikki Eastoe, Narine Maurangi and Siofra Clarke return to the side, managed to hold an 11-point lead at the first break.
The Saints responded though and only trailed by eight as the sides went into the Blue Gum Park change rooms.
The visitors were ruthless from there however, nailing three unanswered majors as their lead opened up to 30 points.
Maurangi was influential in her return as she finished up with four goals, while Sian Beeton, Halle Pearce, Bianca Hammersley, Jorja Barron, Abby Thompson and Makayla White were Hillwood's leading contributors.
George Town are still likely to claim fourth position despite the loss after Evandale were soundly beaten by Deloraine 9.10 (64) to 0.0 (0).
With the Saints and Eagles separated by a win and 34 per cent, it would take a minor miracle for Evandale to unseat George Town with a game to go.
Meander Valley have locked in top spot following their fourth three-figure win for the season, beating Longford 16.11 (107) to 0.0 (0).
The Sunettes will now have two weeks off before their next match.
East Coast had the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.