NTFAW: South Launceston claim finals box seat, Hillwood too good

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 5 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Coach Aaron Viney conceded South Launceston were not at their best against Scottsdale, but was nonetheless happy to get away with a 5.4 (34) to 4.3 (27) win in the NTFAW premier.

