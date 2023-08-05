A chopped-up Windsor Park did not deter Launceston as the Blues defeated Clarence 13.9 (87) to 4.5 (29).
An eight-goal to none first quarter set the scene for the day as the home side's small forwards went to work and put together a win that coach Mitch Thorp said they'd "been working towards".
"The boys are hungry," he said.
"The last two weeks have hurt us, we should have beaten the Tigers when we were up by 18 points and lost by four and a poor start against North actually really affected the boys.
"Their training standards have been super, so I'm not totally surprised to see a really strong first quarter because I could tell before the game that they wanted to get after Clarence.
"I think they should be commended for the resilience they've shown this year, there's been some really tough losses."
Due to Friday's heavy rain, there was plenty of mud on the surface but Thorp said "there was never any sign that the game wouldn't go ahead".
Isaac Hyatt and Liam Jones were the beneficiaries of strong clearance work by the Blues in the first quarter as the pair kicked two goals each. Hyatt found the sticks within the first 30 seconds of the game, while Jones also assisted Colby McKercher's major.
He booted one long, which McKercher ran onto, with a cry of "you won't catch him" heard from the crowd as Tamar Cats celebrated their 20 and 30-year premiership reunions.
McKercher's fellow draft prospect Arie Schoenmaker showed his class with a long bomb on the run, giving the Blues a 8.3 (51) to 0.1 (1) quarter-time lead.
Clarence coach Peter Ryan questioned whether his side were "going through the motions" at the main break and he eventually got a response, with the Kangaroos booting two goals in the second term.
The Blues matched that effort either side of the consecutive majors to lead by 51 at the main break.
Both teams managed one goal in third term, Launceston's through Dylan Riley and Clarence's Jack Dolliver as the Blues' lead was again extended by one point.
Former Melbourne Demon Colin Garland kicked the first for Clarence in the last in an attempt to rein the margin in but Hyatt's third and Seth Pfeiffer's first saw the game out.
Thorp sung the praises of two players with contrasting TSL experience, with Jake Hinds named the Blues' best, followed by Madden.
Sitting second in the Peter Hudson Medal for the second consecutive year, Hinds played predominantly as a midfielder throughout the contest before being swung forward in the final term.
"The conditions suited a big, strong boy in the middle and he's very crafty, but he's also very tough," Thorp said about his midfield move.
"It paid dividends in the first quarter, he had nine disposals and got the ball going our way - he played a good game around the footy."
Kicking the side's only goal in the third quarter, which was only his second in senior football, Madden had teammates swamp him.
"As a team, we've had patches where we've shown we are capable but with young guys it probably takes 10-12-15 games for it to really sink in and Deagan is a great example," Thorp said.
"At the start of the year, he was playing limited minutes, playing a bit of d-league but we had him our second-best player today - that's how strong his game was.
"That's typical of the 17 and 18-year-olds that we've got in our group that they're starting to grow and contribute."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.