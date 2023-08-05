After five months of rehearsals, a new production from the students of Newstead College is nearly ready to premier.
Previously described as a cross between Mean Girls and Carrie, Heathers The Musical follows the story of Veronica, who is eager to join a cliquey group of girls all called Heather but finds things aren't what they seem on the other side.
Musical theatre teacher at Newstead College Alarna Hingston said students had been rehearsing three times a week, plus coming in every second Saturday in preparation for the show.
"We've got 32 in the cast, and 18 in the crew; it's our biggest production since The Little Mermaid which is fantastic," Ms Hingston said.
"We've got a lot of year 12s involved this year because they've seen the whole process happen on the ground last year because we're doing production in school auditorium.
"They come in and and see bits and pieces and realise it's something they want to be involved in because it feels a little more accessible to them."
The show carries with it messages that explore teenage issues, and brings awareness to bullying, LGBTQ+ and suicide.
Ms Hingston said the biggest message was you didn't have to change yourself to be popular and fit in.
She said the students had dealt with the themes of the play "very maturely".
"We've worked with our college well-being team, our social worker and mental health nurses," Ms Hingston said.
"We've had some mental health services provide a workshop where we talked about self care, mental health first aid, and what positive relationships look like and red flags in relationships."
Students also developed a comprehensive 25-page study guide to go along with the show, explaining why it was important to put on shows like these with heavy themes.
"It's particularly important because it's about 17-year-old characters and our students are 17 and even though the show is set in the '80s, all of these things are still relevant," Ms Hingston said.
She said audiences could expect bright colours and a "real '80s vibe" with big hair and lots of laughs.
"It's a good time with a good message," she said.
Heathers The Musical premieres August 16 at Newstead College Auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased through the College.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.