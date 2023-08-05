A magical two-day feast landed at Launceston restaurant Cataract on Paterson this weekend, inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter.
Inspired by their first Harry Potter high tea event last weekend, owner Karen Burbury said they wanted to give a feast similar to the Great Hall from the franchise.
While food and drinks did not magically apparate in front of diners, the staff were well into the theme, dressed up in cloaks with wands at the ready.
"The team love it, and I think that's what the Cataract magic is, the whole team gets behind and we theme it right down to our desserts," she said.
Following the feast were Harry Potter inspired desserts and drinks, with a golden snitch even making an appearance.
"The theming goes all the way through and I think that's what we've become quite well known for now, that we incorporate the theme into everything we do," she said.
"It's all the theatre that people in Tassie miss out on at times because we don't get a lot of travelling shows that come through; we're filling a magic void."
The high tea themed events were born out of COVID lockdowns, when Ms Burbury knew they had to come out of it strong.
"We wanted to be able to offer our staff extra additional hours, so we decided to create high tea, and then in typical Cataract fashion that sort of morphed into these themed high teas and they've been really embraced," Ms Burbury said.
After launching the Harry Potter theme online, the 140 tickets had sold out in about four minutes, with the additional nights added selling out in similar times.
"It was it was crazy to watch online as soon as we put it up ... everyone just loves Harry Potter," Ms Burbury said.
Wizards and witches had fully embraced the theme, with many dressing up the traditional Hogwarts robes and hats.
"We had some actors running around as well ... our team members love a bit of fun so they all were dressed up and it was it was great."
For those who missed out on tickets, Ms Burbury said the event would likely become an annual event, along with their yearly Halloween themed night.
"You can go out for dinner all the time, but it's about creating something different to experience," Ms Burbury said.
