The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Witches and wizards descended on Cataract on Paterson for Harry Potter feast

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanchia Dick 9 with Cate Jones of Cataract on Paterson with Isla Burbury 10. Picture Paul Scambler
Sanchia Dick 9 with Cate Jones of Cataract on Paterson with Isla Burbury 10. Picture Paul Scambler

A magical two-day feast landed at Launceston restaurant Cataract on Paterson this weekend, inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.