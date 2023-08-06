The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sinead O'Connor and Dolores O'Riordan: what they might say

By Brian Wightman
August 6 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dolores O'Riordan and Sinead O'Connor. Pictures by Getty Images
Dolores O'Riordan and Sinead O'Connor. Pictures by Getty Images

I flew to Belfast; it wasn't a holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.