Now is the time to get hooked on freshwater fishing as the inland angling season is underway and brown trout waters now open.
The 2023-24 inland angling season officially began on August 1, with trout fisheries open from Saturday, August 5 until April 28, 2024.
Designated rainbow trout waters will remain closed until September 30.
Minister for Primary Industries and Water Jo Palmer said favourable conditions for trout meant this year's season was set to be a big one.
"Anglers are encouraged to be prepared and purchase an angling licence early, as this season's outlook for trout fishing in the state is excellent due to steady lake levels and river flows," she said.
"Thanks to the great work done by the Inland Fisheries Service European Carp Eradication Program at Lake Sorell, it is expected that anglers will be enjoying productive fishing at this popular trout water this season as well."
Angling licences can be purchased from the Inland Fisheries Service website, Service Tasmania locations and tackle stores.
Junior anglers, aged between 14 and 17 years old, are entitled to free licences until the end of the 2024-25 season.
Those under the age of 14 do not require a fishing licence.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
