The structural integrity of much of George Town's streetscape can be traced back to one man.
A prolific builder and rigid building inspector, George O'Sign's fingerprints are in the mortar of countless George Town homes.
Son Colin recalls driving through the town receiving a running tally of the buildings his dad had worked on.
"I used to take him in the car and he'd say 'I built that one, I think we built that whole street...'," Colin said.
"Just about every house in George Town they had a crack at when he was a builder."
Mr O'Sign died in his sleep last month, aged 85, after ongoing underlying health issues.
Councils and community groups have since paid tribute - NTFA clubs Hillwood and George Town (featuring grandson Allan) wore black armbands in his memory on Saturday - as family and friends remember a life characterised by immovable integrity and a love for family.
Born in Launceston in 1937, Mr O'Sign grew up on a farm in Low Head and walked to school in George Town.
After completing his apprenticeship he worked for several George Town builders, including Sid Long, and had a long stint at Comalco.
He later served George Town Council for 30 years as a building inspector, building surveyor and health inspector.
"He had great values - if it wasn't done by the book it wasn't right," Colin said.
"He pissed that many people off around the town because of the way he rolled with his role at the council - [his method was] do it the right way or you don't get ticked off."
If some were offended by his principles, many more respected him.
In 2009, two years after retiring, he was elected "top of the poll" to the George Town Council.
Long-time councillor and former mayor Heather Barwick said his election was a testament to his character.
"He was always very honest with his job and upfront with everyone - he was true to his word," Cr Barwick said.
"There were people that trusted him as being the health inspector, and then trusted him to work for them on the other end of the spectrum."
He served as a councillor for five years until the death of his beloved wife of 54 years, Pauline.
The two had "lived for one another", and he was never quite the same without her.
"He was very devoted to his wife," Cr Barwick said.
"He told me that many times - he'd often talk to me and have a cry and say how much he missed her."
Mr O'Sign is survived by his three sons, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Much of his joy in his later years came from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose sporting exploits and achievements he followed just as fervently and passionately as he had his own children's many years earlier.
"Everyone loves their dad I guess, but we couldn't have asked for a better dad," Colin said.
"He did everything for us and tried to give us more than what he ever had.
"You couldn't ask for a more genuine man - he was a great family man."
Mr O'Sign will be remembered at a funeral service at the George Town Football Club on Monday. The service starts at 1pm.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
