Police are investigating what they believe to be a suspected arson attack at a social housing property.
Emergency services were called to the Mission Australia-owned property at Clarendon Vale about 10.30pm on Friday, August 4 where they found smoke coming from beneath the kitchen floor.
Police say the Saladin Circle residence - worth about $400,000 - is likely to be demolished as it sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
The property was vacant at the time, and police say investigations are ongoing.
Tasmania Police Sergeant Adrian Mollon called on anybody with information, no matter how small, to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers Tasmania.
"Police urge members of the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident," Sergeant Mollon said.
"We rely heavily on the community for information.
"That one piece of information could be the one piece that identifies the offender or offenders."
