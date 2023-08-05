The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Clarendon Vale fire likely damaged building beyond repair

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
August 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fire at social housing in the state's south is believed to be arson according to police. File picture
A fire at social housing in the state's south is believed to be arson according to police. File picture

Police are investigating what they believe to be a suspected arson attack at a social housing property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.