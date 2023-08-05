Northern Tasmanian waterways are getting cleaner thanks to the actions of regional farmers.
One of the primary goals of the Tamar Estuary River Health Action Plan is to reduce pathogen concentrations in the reach of the estuary between Launceston and Legana.
The solution to that, however, begins several kilometres away along the many freshwater tributaries that flow through one of Tasmania's largest catchments.
Since 2019 NRM North has been providing funding through the Tamar Action Grants program to landowners across Northern Tasmania.
Now reaching its conclusion, the program helped fund infrastructure projects to help keep livestock out of watercourses and restore creekside habitat through revegetation efforts.
As well as providing benefits downstream, the projects can also improve flood resilience and local water quality.
Will Green, a farmer from Cressy, received one of the grants and said although he and other landowners knew there were benefits to fencing off creeks it could be a costly endeavour.
"Most paddocks use creeks as their boundary," Mr Green said.
"The grant allowed us to do something that we always wanted to do but wasn't economically viable ... it just got put on the back-burner."
Mr Green keeps about 10,000 head of merino and 250 head of cattle on his property, which has several freshwater creeks that are home to a species of Galaxia fish running through it.
Since receiving a Tamar Action Grant he has installed double-fencing along the edges of his paddocks, and also planted trees along the banks to act as windbreaks.
"It's helping the farmer look after his farm, which he always wants to do," he said.
"It's also the state helping out as well and putting their money where their mouth is. It's okay to tell people what they should do, but the Tamar Action Grants actually allow people to help."
Another grant recipient, Hagley-based Colin Gibson said he had made some small changes with his grant money but they had outsized impacts.
"Every bit of financial help is greatly appreciated, putting water in troughs is better than the animals walking into the creeks," he said.
Conara-based Jan Hamilton said the grants had been a much-needed hand up.
"The grant funding has assisted us to fence our waterways resulting in less riverbank erosion, better grazing management and regrowth of native vegetation," she said.
"It has improved our ability to manage gorse infestation and to undertake revegetation plantings sooner than planned in some areas."
NRM North water program manager Jesse Webster said the feedback from other grant recipients had been consistent throughout the project.
"Reducing on-farm impacts on water quality was the most common motivation for participating landholders, with reducing streamside erosion and protecting on-farm biodiversity a close second and third," Mr Webster said.
"Improving stock management by fencing waterways and improving stock health by providing an alternative water source were also frequent responses from grant recipients."
