The Launceston City-Glenorchy late show had a marginally earlier finish than usual as the Northern side clocked up their third win in four games.
After both previous fixtures had been decided by injury-time winners, City settled proceedings six minutes from time to win 2-1.
James Hawes was the match-winner, coming off the bench to fire home from close range after Joel Stone and Stef Tantari had carved out the opportunity.
Stone and Jack Woodland bossed the midfield against the second-placed Knights who finished with 10 men after Jack Turner was shown a straight red card seven minutes into stoppage time after a confrontation with Juan Hampson.
An entertaining encounter had seen Daniel Syson's team take a deserved lead with a majestic team move midway through the first half.
City progressed the length of the pitch from keeper Lachy Clark via Alex Jacobs and Riley Fellows to Stone and onto Toby Simeoni who used his abundant strength to shake off his defender before rifling home.
Glenorchy's Marco Favaro had already headed against the woodwork and Lucas Dzalakowski been denied by a Mason Smith goalline clearance before Rowan Pitt stole in to equalise from Dzalakowski's centre.
The Riverside resurgence continued even if the new-look side did face the long journey home from Kingborough without a point.
An action-packed match at Lightwood Park featured three penalties, could have had twice that and saw the hosts score four goals in the last 25 minutes to win 5-3.
However, the result was harsh on Olympic who had twice enjoyed two-goal leads.
Portuguese import Andre Chamusca took his league tally to five with two goals in the opening 13 minutes, the first from a Gedi Krusa corner and the second from the spot after the dangerous Aaron Kidmas was fouled. Lions keeper Eisa Azizi denied Chamusca a hat-trick soon after the restart but Austin Marshall was on hand to tap in the rebound.
Kingborough responded through two successful Noah Mies penalties. On both occasions, Olympic keeper Dan Nash correctly guessed which side his former Launceston City teammate would go, but couldn't keep him out.
Alexander Brown leveled the scores with 20 minutes remaining before a late Alfred Hess double gave the hosts victory, the second deep into stoppage time when Nash had gone up for a corner.
For the second weekend running, a Northern NPL fixture fell victim to the weather with United's match against Devonport at Birch Avenue called off.
There would have been few complaints in the Strikers' camp with Tom Ballantyne's men facing an Australia Cup tie away to Gold Coast Knights on Wednesday night.
South Hobart put Clarence to the sword at Wentworth Park, rattling up a 6-1 victory.
Former City winger Jaden Fidra scored twice, as did Nick Morton with Jacob Lancaster and Bradley Lakoseljac also on target before Xuan Cappellino claimed an injury-time consolation for Zebras.
Launceston United claimed perhaps their hardest-earned point of the season in a goalless draw at Devonport.
A player down for more than an hour, Nick Rawlinson's battlers frustrated a side that had already beaten them 3-0 and 5-0 this season.
Things didn't look good for United when captain Nichola Clark was controversially sent off for a foul on Jaz White and the Strikers goal machine looked certain to make them pay soon after the restart only to be denied by a magnificent save from namesake Jaz Venn.
Import Angel Ikeda switched to central defence following Clark's departure and United began to feel at home on the Valley Road astroturf despite the numerical disadvantage.
Growing in confidence in the second-versus-third encounter, they even threatened to pinch all three points through Lucy Smith and sub Adilat Otto late on.
Bottom-placed Taroona won their first game of the season in a Friday night thriller at Kingborough.
Laura Davis put the hosts ahead early doors before Jessie Williams (two) and Daisy Parsell had the visitors 3-1 up. Davis and Phoebe Clifford levelled proceedings before Maeve Dunbabin hit the winner two minutes from time to complete a long-overdue 4-3 win.
Fourth-placed Clarence host leaders South Hobart on Sunday.
Second-placed Northern Rangers maintained the chase in the men's Northern Championship with a 5-1 win at Launceston City.
Pat Lanau-Atkinson scored twice with Wylie Howell, Jesse Fulton and Daniel Wagner also on target before Daniel Egan hit back for the hosts.
However, leaders Somerset show little sign of slipping up, recording a 3-0 win at Burnie courtesy of goals from the prolific Beau Blizzard plus Daniel Frank and Aaron Woods.
Riverside went down 6-2 at Ulverstone.
Northern Rangers also kept the scorers busy in the Women's Northern Championship with a 7-0 win at Launceston City.
The usual suspects of Mo Chamberlain and Abbie Chugg both bagged hat-tricks with Jess Loft completing the scoring.
Leaders Burnie United continued to charge onwards with a 9-0 win against Somerset.
Riverside's Meg Connolly celebrated her starring role in The Examiner's goal-scorers round-up this week with another hat-trick in her side's 3-3 draw at Ulverstone, taking her season's tally to 37.
