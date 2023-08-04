A 17-year-old male is set to face court after an alleged stabbing at Brisbane Street in the Launceston CBD on Friday, August 4.
Police charged the teenager with one count of wounding and one count of possessing a dangerous article in a public place, in this case a knife, late that evening.
The teenager was detained to appear ahead of a scheduled out-of-hours court hearing at the Launceston Magistrates Court, Youth Justice Division at 11am on Saturday, August 5.
Brisbane Street was closed for more than an hour on Friday due to the alleged stabbing, where a man received non-life threatening abdominal injuries.
Anybody with information about the event, or CCTV or dash camera footage is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.