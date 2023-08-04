Queechy Penguins have eclipsed their pre-season goal by making the state club cup grand final.
The Nic Duffy-coached women's side, who are the ladder leaders in the Greater Northern League, take on DiamondBacks in Hobart on Saturday.
"To be honest, the goal was actually to get past the first game, which we've managed to do and then we've got through the next one as well, which is really terrific.
"I think what I'm most pleased about for this group is the fact that it feels like a really authentic pathway.
"We've had two really solid games that we've had to win and one of them being in Hobart to actually make it. So we've had no forfeits and all that sort of thing, which unfortunately, the state club cup has had a few of."
Duffy described her side as the "underdogs" going into the big clash due to the DiamondBacks' stars.
Coming second in the Premier League competition, the DiamondBacks play a quick and skilful brand of hockey and led by Philly Bridley and Emily Donovan, with young gun Sophie Kruimink not far behind.
Queechy's coach also identified the Southern side's penalty-corner work but thinks her outfit's strikers will really test their defence.
She explained where the Penguins' growth in the statewide competition has come from this year.
"Having a core playing group that has been together for two or three years really helps and me being able to coach them for that time - that continuity is really important," she said.
"Obviously having the injection of someone like Isabelle Sharman into the group makes a really big difference and we've picked up Julia Gunn as well, who has played all of our state club cup games and is now being able to play more GNL for us.
"Having those two really experience players connect with the players that we've already got is really good."
On top of acquiring those new players, Lucy Cooper and Millie Smith have taken their games to the next level this season.
Cooper debuted for the Tassie Tigers in the Hockey One competition last season, while Smith was recently promoted to Hockey Australia's futures squad.
The Penguins continued the trend of a Launceston-based side in the women's state club cup final - with South Launceston having made it in the past two years.
The men's final will feature Derwent and North West Graduates.
