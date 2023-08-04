Hillwood have come a long way since the last time they played George Town.
The NTFAW division one side had not won a match for more than 600 days and had been relegated the season prior.
Since the match - which ended up a 47-13 victory - the Sharks have been an impressive outfit, managing a further five wins and have all but booked their spot in the finals.
Ahead of his side's match at what is likely to be a wet and wild Blue Gum Park, Hillwood coach Dwayne Beeton gave an insight into his team's approach.
"We've just got to obviously use the wind when we've got it and when we haven't we'll play one back and try and defend but we'll try and keep it contested as well," he said.
"It's always windy down there, so I'm pretty sure that it will be a bit of a fight to the end."
With Siofra Clarke, Narine Maurangi and Nikki Eastoe returning for the Sharks, Beeton also mentioned that with a more settled squad he was able to prepare for finals.
The Saints will be hoping for another strong game from Letitia Hancock who has been in fine form as of late, while Jodie Clifford will look to add to her tally of 15 goals should she play.
Meanwhile, Evandale will need to put on a strong showing if they are to keep Deloraine at bay, with the Roos in dazzling form as of late.
Meander Valley visit Longford knowing a win confirms top spot before their bye in the last round.
East Coast have the week off.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
