The Australian Federal Police is calling for Australians to put on their detective hats and assist forensic investigators unpick clues that could help crack some of the nation's longest unsolved missing persons cases.
Each year, the first week of August is National Missing Persons Week, a week to profile long-term missing persons and educate the Australian community.
The 2023 National Missing Persons Week campaign is focused on solving cases involving unidentified human remains.
While forensic experts continue to examine the remains, police hope the public can piece together other clues that could help match them with one of the more than 171 long-term missing persons cases on file in Tasmania dating back to the 1950s.
Here are just some of those cases:
Barry Calvert was last seen at the Paterson Army Barracks on St John Street, Launceston, Tasmania, on April 17, 1963.
At the time of his disappearance, Mr Calvert was 25 years old, married with two young children, and described as about 175-180 centimetres tall, slim, and fair complexion.
Tasmania Police Missing Persons Unit Sergeant John Delpero said initial investigations suggested that Mr Calvert may have travelled to the mainland shortly after his disappearance and may also go by the surname of Broomhall.
"As part of the review into the disappearance of Barry, an age-progression image has been developed which depicts what Barry would look like today," he said.
"A missing person case is never closed until the person is located. We hope that releasing this age-progression image may assist us in locating Barry."
Christopher Watkins was 28 years old when he disappeared from a flat on Box Street in Mayfield on August 7, 2013.
Mr Watkins, 28, is described as 170 centimetres tall, medium build, shaved bald head, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He has tattoos of barbed wire on his left bicep, a brick wall on his left wrist, an 8-ball on his inner left arm, and a Celtic band on his left thigh.
To date, his body has not been located, and police firmly believe he was abducted by associates and killed after he made a panicked phone call to a family member.
There is a $500,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Mr Watkins leading to a conviction.
In March 1993, Nancy Grunwaldt, a carefree, young German tourist, disappeared during what should have been the trip of a lifetime.
Ms Grunwaldt was last seen on March 12, 1993, after she departed St Helens and rode south on her bicycle.
At the time of her disappearance she was 26 years old.
Bruce Fairfax was last seen in the car park at the entrance to the Duckhole walking track, Strathblane, in the Huon Valley of Southern Tasmania, on October 14, 2017.
Mr Fairfax was 67 years old at the time of his disappearance and had advanced Parkinson's Disease, which appears to have caused his disorientation.
Mr Fairfax is described as 180 centimetres tall, slim build, with blue eyes and grey hair, and a fair complexion.
On 21 April 1996, Bryan Millis set off on a flight from Bankstown Airport in New South Wales to Flinders Island, Tasmania.
However, Mr Millis' flight did not arrive at Flinders Island, and it is believed the plane, a Beechcraft E55 Barron, crashed near the island.
Despite extensive searches, Mr Millis was not located and remains a missing person.
At the time of his disappearance, he was aged 63-years-old.
John Norrish was last seen at St Helens Point Road, in St Helens in Tasmania, on November 26, 2018.
Mr Norrish frequently used a red 'Huffy' mountain bike for transport and usually carried a fishing rod.
He is last known to be wearing cargo pants, black Blundstone boots, a zip-up parker, and always wore an Akubra-style hat.
Mr Norrish is described as 174 centimetres tall, slim build, brown eyes, and walks with a limp.
Friends and family of Mr Norrish say his disappearance is very much out of character for him as he usually didn't travel far from his hometown of St Helens, and are concerned that something has happened to him.
Margaret Sarnek was last seen at George Town on August 22, 1975.
Mrs Sarnek was reported missing by her husband, Ted Sarnek.
Mrs Sarnek has three children and migrated to Tasmania from England eight years before her disappearance.
She is described as 157 centimetres tall, slim, with green eyes and grey hair, speaks with a British accent, and has a scar on her left temple and cheek.
Michael Lenssen was reported missing on October 24, 2019, by his family in the Netherlands, who have been unable to contact him since 2017.
Mr Lessen's last known address is in Launceston, where he holds a lease on a residence that has been paid in advance. However, the residence is vacant.
Police say information indicates Mr Lessen was still in Launceston in December 2019 and appears to live a transient lifestyle with little to no contact with other people or family.
Mr Lessen is described as 175 centimetres tall, of solid build, with green eyes, blonde hair, and a fair complexion.
Nancy Alice Gumprecht was last seen on October 6, 1985, after she left her residence at Legana early in the morning, stating to her husband that she was going bushwalking in the Mount Maurice area.
When Mrs Gumprecht failed to return later that afternoon, she was reported missing.
A large-scale search was undertaken, and her vehicle, a 1977 Honda Civic, was located in rugged bushland. Extensive land and air searches failed to find Mrs Gumprecht.
Mrs Gumprecht is said to have come to the Tasmanian State Insititute of Technological Social Work School in September 1982 after practicing extensively as a social worker in the United States and the United Kingdom.
She is described as having a medium build with brown hair.
Paul Byrne was 34 years old when he was last seen on September 20, 1996, after leaving the Rossarden Club at 2am, at Rossarden, in the Fingal Valley in Northern Tasmania.
He has not been seen or heard from this time. There is no apparent reason for his disappearance, and police suspect Mr Byrne may have met with foul play.
There is a $500,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Mr Byrne leading to a conviction.
Ronald Johnstone was last seen on July 4, 1956, at 2.30am at the King's Wharf at Invermay, Launceston, on board the vessel MV Merino where he was a night watchman.
He was reported missing by his wife later the same day after he failed to return home; his bicycle was located at the wharf.
He was last known to be wearing khaki overalls, a khaki shirt, and a dark tweed suit jacket.
Mr Johnstone is described as 183 centimetres tall, with a medium build, grey hair, brown eyes, a scar over his right eye, and a complete set of dentures.
Anthony Vere Goodyer was last seen at George Town on February 4, 2022.
At the time of his disappearance, Anthony was seen walking on East Tamar Highway wearing dark-coloured 3/4 shorts, a blue checked flannel top, a dark t-shirt, tan work boots, and carrying a shoulder bag.
Mr Goodyer is described as 172 centimetres tall, slim, with black hair, a beard, and olive skin.
Police understand he had left a residence in River Leads Drive, George Town, about 5.30pm the day before his disappearance.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive David Higgins said information could be reported anonymously.
"We're encouraging the community to report any information they may know," Mr Higgins said.
"This is a situation where the community has critical information that can solve a potential murderer and other missing persons around our state as well.
"You can report information via Crimestoppers and still be eligible for the reward. You can do it anonymously and still be eligible, but it has to lead to a conviction."
Anyone with information can contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.