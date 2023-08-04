Activist group Neighbours of Fish Farming has called on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to end its endorsement of the salmon industry.
The call came as the group, which opposes open-water fish farms in Tasmania, wrapped up a campaign showing a series of anti-aquaculture films around the state over the past month.
The latest, Factories of Living Waste, claimed that salmon in fish farms suffer horrifically while in captivity and that tens of thousands of the fish die of asphyxiation due to crowded pens clustered with clouds of fish waste.
It claims that disease is rampant and many of the fish are disfigured by illnesses or deformities due to their unnatural diet.
"This video shows what is happening in the global salmon industry and is happening here in Tasmania," said Peter George, president of Neighbours of Fish Farming.
"All we are asking for is that the RSPCA withdraw its endorsement of this industry, and for an independent, transparent examination and investigation of the welfare of salmon.
"It's no different from what's happening with the allegations of greyhounds in Tasmania.
"What you can see happening with greyhounds is apparent on the surface, that's the same sort of animal welfare concerns that have happening below the surface out of sight with salmon.
"We need a a full transparent investigation so the public knows exactly what is happening."
The film shows salmon in various distressing states, suffering from diseases and disfigurations that the group claims is a result of their cramped living conditions in pens and unnatural diet.
But Luke Martin, chief executive officer of industry advocacy group Salmon Tasmania, said NOFF's new film was "overly dramatic" and "theatrical nonsense".
"They have obtained footage from overseas activists and attempted to convey that this is representative of Tasmania's world class industry," he said.
"To feed the planet sustainably and for the health of our wild catch fisheries, we need to engage in a mature conversation between the industry and the public, which the salmon industry will continue to do."
The footage features fish pens and fish from overseas operations because of the restrictive and secret nature of the industry in Tasmania, Mr George said.
"The reason it's from overseas is that there are very strong laws for trespass and we could go to jail for showing footage that you can show overseas but you can't get in Tasmania."
In a letter sent to the RSPCA, Mr George said the animal rights organisation "jeopardises its hard-won reputation because of its support for the industry through endorsement and financial arrangements" with Huon Aquaculture, which runs fish farms in Tasmania.
RSPCA Tasmania was contacted for comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.