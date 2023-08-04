Police and ambulance officers braved armpit-high water to pull a mother and 18-month-old boy from a sinking car in the Tamar River.
The rescuers were reunited in Launceston on Friday amidst the best possible circumstances - both occupants of the car have since been released from hospital with no physical injuries, and the car has been extracted from the river.
Inspector Craig Fox said emergency services' quick response had "probably saved two lives".
"Within a short space of time of both people being rescued from the car the only thing that could be seen of the car was the very rooftop and maybe a few centimetres under that," Inspector Fox said.
"That vehicle was quickly going underwater.
"The police and ambulance officers that arrived on the scene within minutes probably saved two lives yesterday."
Senior Constables Luke Wilson and Talitha McKenzie were outside the Paterson Street fire station at 10.30am Thursday when they got the call to attend a submerged car at Tailrace.
Arriving at the scene shortly before paramedics, the duo jumped in the water and began trying to free the occupants from the car.
The car door could not be opened, but Constable Wilson was able to pull both child and mother through the driver's side window.
"Fortunately the window was cracked just a little bit, so I had enough to get the fingers in and just reef it down," he said.
"Once I've passed the baby onto the paramedics I've gone back and she's given me her arm. [Then] out the window she's come and through the water and mud back to the shore."
The car entered the water on the Tailrace Community Church side of the river, travelling through "quite thick foliage".
Investigations are still ongoing, however police believe inattention may have been the cause of the crash.
Inspector Fox said he had spoken to the mother on Friday, and was relieved both she and her child were healthy and well.
"Whilst she's very shaken, she doesn't have any physical injuries and she was released from hospital last night with her young child," he said.
"She was very thankful to police and Tas Ambulance for rescuing her from the water. She wanted me to thank the police and Tas Ambulance."
The car - a small hatchback - travelled about 100 metres underwater before it was secured by marine and divers on Thursday night.
A tow truck was later used to pull the vehicle out of the water.
Hamish Geale
