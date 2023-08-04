Joost Bakker believes Tasmania has the capability to be a world leader in green agricultural practices.
The Dutch-born and Melbourne-based builder, environmentalist and "sustainable champion" - who opened the world's first zero waste restaurant in 2012- spoke as a special guest at the opening of the annual AgriCULTURED festival on Friday, August 4.
The annual event regularly brings industry leaders, chefs, artists and musicians together to offer insight into the agricultural world.
This year's launch event, Conversations in the City, hosted Mr Bakker alongside other speakers in a "three-streamed" discussion of topics threatening the future of the agriculture industry.
Climate smart agriculture, aspirations for the state's AgriTourism and investing in future food were discussed at the festival opener and Mr Bakker spoke to the capabilities of the state to transfer to a "zero waste economy."
"I tried to make people [at AgriCULTURED] understand the potential of new ideas," Mr Bakker said.
"What can they do for restoring damage that's been done, and involve themselves in the food system.
"If we transition to a zero waste economy, there are huge benefits in that, and there's huge opportunities for people in cities to start growing a lot more food."
Mr Bakker has a philosophy he calls "future food systems" and has sought to revolutionise industries from agriculture to construction and energy, and has found international fame doing so with media stunts.
He has filled Melbourne trams with 60,000 takeaway coffee - reportedly the number of cups coffee drinkers in the city throw away every half-hour - and more.
Mr Bakker said it "makes sense" for Tasmania to go down the path of world sustainable agriculture.
"Tasmania has got everything that you need to go this direction," he said.
"For example, I think that with the technology that exists, there's no reason why Tasmanian farmers couldn't be supplying rubber for the world with dandelions.
"We're really only scratching the surface of what's possible."
Mr Bakker's presence at the festival's opening was a major coup for the event's third year, but its not his first time in Tasmania: the environmentalist almost began a tulip farm in the state in 1992.
AgriCULTURED chair Caroline Brown said the launch had been extremely thought-provoking and a great start.
"We've just been thrilled with that range of conversations that have been occurring today," Ms Brown said.
Ms Brown said the festival's newest event, River Tamar Journey, still had some tickets available.
The gastronomic adventure has been curated by Jo Cook, the former Dark Mofo Feast and current Taste of Summer food curator.
agriCULTURED will run until August 6, with tickets still available at agricultured.com.au.
Declan Durrant
