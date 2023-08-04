The Examiner
Environmentalist Joost Bakker spoke at the 2023 AgriCULTURED opening

Declan Durrant
Updated August 5 2023 - 10:33am, first published 4:30am
agriCULTURED chair Caroline Brown with festival speaker and sustainability champion Joost Bakker. Picture by Craig George
Joost Bakker believes Tasmania has the capability to be a world leader in green agricultural practices.

