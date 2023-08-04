The Examiner
WATCH: Police are attending a Brisbane Street alleged stabbing

By Declan Durrant
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Police attending scene of alleged stabbing, Brisbane Street. Picture by Paul Scambler
Police attending scene of alleged stabbing, Brisbane Street. Picture by Paul Scambler

One man is in custody, and another has been taken to hospital in an alleged stabbing incident on Brisbane Street, Launceston.

