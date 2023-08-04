One man is in custody, and another has been taken to hospital in an alleged stabbing incident on Brisbane Street, Launceston.
Police and emergency services responded to the "isolated incident" at about 2.20pm.
Police were speaking with witnesses from local businesses, and forensics had arrived at the scene at about 2.50pm.
The Examiner understands police are unaware whether the two men were known to each other before the incident.
Witnesses said the alleged stabbing occurred in front of the Lulu Nail Spa on Brisbane Street before spilling onto the road.
Brisbane Street between Earl St and George St is currently closed, and people are asked to avoid the area.
Police reported that the man received non life-threatening injuries during the altercation.
Update - 3.47pm
A 17-year-old is in custody after the alleged stabbing altercation on Brisbane Street earlier on Friday, August 4.
Police said they were were called to the scene about 2.15pm after reports of a disturbance.
A man received serious, but non life-threatening abdominal injuries after he was allegedly wounded with a knife.
The victim was taken to the Launceston General Hospital by ambulance and is receiving medical treatment.
This was an isolated incident, and the alleged offender was quickly taken into custody.
Police said anyone with information should contact Launceston Police on 131 444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.