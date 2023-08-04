Worker accommodation case adjourned

A court case in which the Latrobe Council is prosecuting a Shearwater property owner for allegedly using a home for visitor accommodation was adjourned in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Latrobe Council alleges that Insight (Tas) Pty Ltd used land contrary to the planning scheme on or about January 24 2020.
It alleges that 30 Arthur Street Shearwater was being used for visitor accommodation for which a permit had not been issued as required by the Latrobe Interim Planning Scheme.
The director of Insight Pty Ltd, Simon Baldock, pleaded not guilty on July 6 2023.
In February this year, in a separate incident, the council issued an emergency order that the same property be vacated, alleging that 40 seasonal workers from Vanuatu were living there.
The council alleged there was a significant and obvious risk to the health and safety of the people living there.
Magistrate Evan Hughes disqualified himself from the case in March.
Magistrate Ken Stanton gave Latrobe council until August 14 to prepare a written submission and counsel for Insight, Glynn Williams, a further 14 days to respond.
He adjourned the case until September 8 2023.
