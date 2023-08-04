The Examiner
Latrobe council says Shearwater property operated contrary to planning scheme

Updated August 4 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Worker accommodation case adjourned
A court case in which the Latrobe Council is prosecuting a Shearwater property owner for allegedly using a home for visitor accommodation was adjourned in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

