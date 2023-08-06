Green space lost in uni's city transition

As the University of Tasmania slowly transitions from Sandy Bay to Hobart's CBD, depriving students of green open space, the University of Melbourne (Parkville campus) intends to demolish several buildings to enable additional green space for students, staff and the community to enjoy.
The University of Melbourne is currently ranked as Australia's premier university, whilst the unfortunate University of Tasmania slowly declines in ranking status.
Please leave the area around Middle Street and Babbington Street as it is.
It is an extremely early area of Launceston and most of the cottages have been sympathetically restored. it is probably the last example of a group of early workers cottages in Launceston.
So the Greens have gone from a party of one after the leader resigned back to a party of two after a recount and between the two of them, they have decided on a leader, probably the biggest decision the party has had to make.
This party creates a lot of noise in the media and in Parliament but that's about all they do.
So now we'll have Rosalie and Vica joined at the hip smiling at the camera for photos and comments in the papers but no effectiveness in the political arena.
So, really, nothing has changed apart from a new member of the party.
The Premier has finally 'drawn a line in the sand' on Marinus.
Instead of looking for more money to prop up a bad idea, it is now time to draw breath and have a rational look at the merits of the concept. Remember it is an idea to spend (now) $5.5 billion to produce no new power.
At the reported cost of around $1.3m/MW for wind power, this expenditure would buy 4,000MW.
Assuming efficiency of around 30 per cent for a wind farm - when the wind blows - this would increase the state's installed power capacity by about 40 per cent.
As the CEO of the TCCI has stated - we have a capacity shortfall. Buying and selling via a cable doesn't address this. Let's take the opportunity to stop sleepwalking towards Marinus and wake up from this bad dream.
With July being the hottest ever month on record, and climate data off the charts, I was relieved to see the independent Senator David Pocock take forward the efforts of high school student Anjali Sharma and call for a duty of care in Australian law.
Back in 2021, the Federal Court ruled that governments do have a duty of care to protect young people from climate harm only to have that ruling overturned by the former Government on appeal.
In Justice Mordecai Bromberg's ruling he wrote "Many thousands will suffer premature death from heat-stress or bushfire smoke. Substantial economic loss and property damage will be experienced."
Will the current government also seek to argue they have no responsibility to act in the interests of young people and future generations? Senator Pocock's Climate Change Amendment (Duty of Care and Intergenerational Equity) Bill 2023 seeks to impose a statutory duty on decision makers.
It will mean our politicians must consider the impact of climate harm on young people in their decision-making.
We need this bill because our government is not taking the climate action we need to ensure young people and future generations have a liveable planet. In the current climate of 'global boiling', it's unbelievable that we have to force our politicians to care.
