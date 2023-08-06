The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Green space lost in uni's city transition

By Letters to the Editor
August 6 2023 - 10:30am
Green space lost in uni's city transition
A TALE OF TWO UNIVERSITIES

As the University of Tasmania slowly transitions from Sandy Bay to Hobart's CBD, depriving students of green open space, the University of Melbourne (Parkville campus) intends to demolish several buildings to enable additional green space for students, staff and the community to enjoy.

