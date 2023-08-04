Weekly wrap: Presenting different perspectives

G'day readers,
The Examiner team reflected on presenting different perspectives in our yarns this week in the newsroom.
Where it is possible, we do it because it is a great way to provide balance. But, presenting different perspectives is also an excellent way to foster debate amongst our readers, something I have always tried to do in my career.
Benjamin Seeder told us The Anglican Diocese of Tasmania has moved to sell dozens of its churches to fund redress to Tasmanian abuse victims. Steve Fisher, chief executive officer of victims' advocacy group Beyond Abuse says the Anglican church "ought to be commended" for its approach to its victims of abuse compared to the Catholic church. Another perspective would be no congratulations are for simply doing the right thing. What do you think?
Stephanie Dalton tells us lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has said Tasmania has the best food she's ever had. High praise indeed. Still, her views on travelling in Tasmania might raise some eyebrows...
Talking about presenting different perspectives. Duncan Bailey tells us how four years of hard work have paid off for Launceston College year 12 student Kuba Meikle. It is a wonderful yarn about perseverance and intelligence.
Nick Clark reports a former Launceston accountant who stole $1.44 million from clients and the Australian Taxation Office may face a prison sentence. Many local businesses were victims of the accountants' fraud. The judge's remarks make for interesting reading.
My opinion article this week is about negative gearing. I argue why it should be scrapped.
As always, I hope you have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.