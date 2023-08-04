The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian premier renegotiating Marinus funding after cost lift

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett and Premier Jeremy Rockliff say Marinus will likely go ahead, but not at any price. Photo by Ben Seeder
Energy and Renewables Minister Guy Barnett and Premier Jeremy Rockliff say Marinus will likely go ahead, but not at any price. Photo by Ben Seeder

The state government has reopened negotiations over funding of the massive Marinus Link undersea cables project after warning that costs had blown out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.