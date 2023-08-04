The state government has reopened negotiations over funding of the massive Marinus Link undersea cables project after warning that costs had blown out.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said he was still confident the project, that originally was priced as much as $3.8 billion, would go ahead.
But there is now more doubt about the project than before, after he said there is a "line in the sand" in funding negotiations with the commonwealth beyond which he was not prepared to go.
"We have always said the cost benefits of this project must stack up in favour of Tasmania," he said.
The state last year agreed with the federal government and the Victorian government to share the costs of the project.
"However, we have now been advised of a material and significant increase for Marinus Link," he said.
"This would mean a significant extra cost burden for Tasmanians.
"We wrote to the Prime Minister and [Energy Minister Chris Bowen] advising them of our concerns about the increased costs.
"I've asked the Prime Minister to consider alternative funding options for the increased costs of the project, and those discussions are continuing.
"I am confident that we will reach a good outcome for Tasmania in the very near future," Mr Rockliff said.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said the project would help grow the Tasmanian economy, push down emissions and local electricity prices and create jobs in Tasmania.
"But we don't want to pay at any cost, we will pay at the right cost," he said.
The development casts new doubt on the future of the long-running project.
Labor Elwick MLC Josh Willie said the cost blowout was a sign that it had been mishandled by the government.
"This is a government that is all announcement and no delivery," he said.
He said Mr Barnett had "staked his career" on the project and was now backing off from it after wasting $100 million on the project.
Greens interim leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said the government had spent six years using Marinus as a "photo opportunity".
"Six years where they haven't focussed on the renewable energy generation future that the state needs," she said.
"Guy Barnett and the government have never told Tasmanians what the real cost of Marinus Link will be, and now we understand it's likely to be $500 million to $1 million more," she said.
Neither the premier nor Mr Barnett answered questions detailing the extent of the cost blowout.
Answering a question about the reasons for the cost increases and whether this was linked to availability of cable supplies, Mr Barnett said: "It's absolutely correct that the supply chain is tight, this is happening across Europe, North America, across the globe."
Earlier this year, one source close to the Marinus Link company said global supply chain issues were making the project more difficult, with availability of cables and the line-laying ships needed cited as particularly serious issues.
He said the North-West Transmission Project, which is linked to Marinus Link and will see new high-voltage power lines built in the region, was still being progressed by TasNetworks.
The Marinus Link project involves construction of two 1500-megawatt power cables and a fibreoptic data link under Bass Strait.
The viability of Tasmania's other energy investments, including the North-West Transmission Project, the expansion of Tarraleah hydropower scheme and the pumped hydro project at Lake Cethana, are all based on Marinus progressing.
