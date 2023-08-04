There is no mistaking the importance of South Launceston's match with Scottsdale on Saturday.
With three games to play, Saturday's match could place the Bulldogs in the box seat for fourth place and finals football, but the Magpies - who are just two points behind their opponents - will be desperate for a win that would give them the advantage.
"We thought if we got the job done last week we would probably nearly be a definite lock for finals," South coach Aaron Viney said.
"But then we've come in after the game and realised that Scottsdale's beaten Old Scotch and just kept within half a game of us, so this week would be nice to just go out there and beat them and lock in fourth place pretty much."
With plenty of rain expected to keep the match to a low-scoring affair, both coaches believed it would be won and lost in the contest.
"With South I think they're probably a similar team to watch in the sense that they're nice and hard at the footy," Magpies coach Mikayla Binns said.
"It's going to be a very close competition in terms of the weather, hopefully it slows them down a little bit and brings them back to our speed."
With finals on the horizon, Viney and Binns admitted it was tough to think of the game in isolation.
"I've made it clear to the girls that if we do win this week, we'll pretty much be playing finals - without getting too far ahead of ourselves," Viney said.
"We've got Launceston next week, which is a very winnable game for us, so if we could go on a stretch of drawing with Scotch, beating OLs, beating Scottsdale and then beating Launnie, that would put us in really good form rolling into finals."
The Magpies' task will be made more difficult with key players Dearne Taylor, Alex Hall and Ruby Hall unavailable, while South lose Kate Bellchambers.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
