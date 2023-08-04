"It's huge, especially in Tasmania for bowls."
East Launceston Bowls Club coach David Minns has 40 years of playing experience so knows a $10,000 first prize is not one that comes around every day.
The club, on Friday, launched a new pairs event called 'The Viking' which will be held from October 7-8.
It will be the state's richest pairs tournament with the first prize alone worth $10,000.
Local team Josh Walker-Davis and Jarrod Howard, who have represented Tasmania, were among the first entries.
Minns said he unfortunately couldn't play in the tournament because he's representing Tassie at over-60s nationals.
But he's looking forward to fellow club members take on the challenge.
"In pairs, you've got to be able to gel with each other and trust each other's ability and play to the conditions as well," he said.
"That's basically the main thing and be confident in each other's calls.
"If your skipper asks you to play a couple of metres through the head - be confident enough to do it.
"The best thing in bowls is to have fun while you're playing."
New East Launceston Bowls Club president Courtney Hobbs said The Viking matched national tournaments in terms of prize money.
"It's something we as a board had the idea about holding an event over that weekend," she said.
"We've been lucky enough with our current club sponsors to find opportunities to fund part of that tournament and we're still looking into partnership opportunities for other people that wish to participate."
She added the club would also be holding an indoor event in the clubrooms on that weekend.
The club's first-ever female president said the tournament had already attracted players from Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria as well strong Tassie talent.
"Josh Walker-Davis was ranked number two in Australia last year so we're definitely excited to have him here participating," she said.
The event will be free for spectators. It will be live-streamed on Sunday, October 8 for the finals day.
