The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

East Launceston Bowls Club launches bowls event with $10,000 prize

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 4 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It's huge, especially in Tasmania for bowls."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.