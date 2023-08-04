The cultural stories of the Torres Strait are being told through intricate linocuttings at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's latest exhibition, Mariw Minaral.
The nationally touring show - direct from the Australian National Maritime Museum - is the work of artist Alick Tipoti, and will feature in the gallery from August 5 to October 29.
Tipoti, who hails from Zenadth Kes - the Torres Strait Islands - has worked for more than 25 years in mediums like painting and maskmaking.
His exhibition Mariw Minaral, or Spiritual Patterns, encompasses much of his work during the 2010s in linocut forms - carved designs on blocks of linoleum - as well as large-scale sculptures.
Often referring to traditional songs, stories and performance, Tipoti's Mariw Minaral reflects his respected career as a regenerative artist and his hopes of bringing the Torres Strait's cultural knowledge and language back to the fore.
"My art is all about telling and illustrating the stories my father told me," Tipoti said.
"The one thing I will never do is let my forefathers' words be lost."
The linocuts have similar stylings to that of a frieze - a broad horizontal band of sculpted or painted decorations - though in far different medium and with imagery unlike any that western audiences commonly associate with the form.
The works are filled with iconography from Zenadth Kes's traditional cosmology, marine environments, like crocodiles and turtles and focuse on "what it means to be a sea person".
Its sculptures also show a concern for ocean conservation, particularly Danagi Waaru, a large scale fibre-glass and resin turtle being trailed by ghost-net, as well as a bronze-cast dugong with ornate cuttings called the kisay dhangal.
QVMAG's Creative Arts and Cultural Services general manager, Shane Fitzgerald, said the exhibition was incredibly special.
"[Alick] specialises in the most exquisite works of line cut and mono printmaking," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"It is incredibly detailed and explores his ancestral links, particularly the people of the Torres Strait's relationship to land and sky.
"He's a master at the work he undertakes."
The Mariw Minaral works are accompanied by descriptive plaques which help viewers understand the dense symbolism and context of Tipoti's work.
"Mariw Minaral reflects QVMAG's ambition to have real diversity on offer so visitors of all persuasions can find an interest in this institution," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"This diversity is something that we're really, really interested in exploring and doing more of."
QVMAG will be engaging in a number of public programmes alongside the exhibition, including linocutting workshops and talks by Alick Tipoti in later months.
The free-entry Mariw Minaral or Spiritual Patterns exhibition is on display at the Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park from August 5 to October 29.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.