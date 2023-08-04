Pictures making the news this week 15 years ago:
The Examiner was invited on a tour of what would become the Big Picture School, under construction at Inveresk.
There was excitement and optimism at the thought of Mars sponsoring a Tasmania AFL team.
Daniel Lodge, of Launceston, tried his luck in the North Esk River, St Leonards, at the opening of the fishing season.
And weather-wise, it was another wet week here in Launceston.
Pictures by Phillip Biggs, Paul Scambler, Geoff Robson, Peter Sanders, Neil Richardson, Peter Lord and Scott Gelston.
