Being named in an All-Australian side is a big enough achievement but doing so in a completely new role is almost unheard of.
However, that was the case for North Launceston's Leila-Jayne Atkins who earned selection in the under-15 All-Australian team at the School Sport Australia championships.
Usually a midfielder, the 14-year-old was thrown into defence for the tournament, playing full-back.
"It was very different, I had a lot more pressure on me," she said.
"I was really surprised to make the All-Australian team because there are heaps of good girls out there.
"We were with the other teams and they called it out and the lady asked if I was surprised and I said yeah."
Teammate Matilda Lange (Kingborough) and Archie Devine (North Hobart) were also rewarded with All-Australian selection as the girls finished fifth and boys seventh.
Atkins finished in the best players on three occasions - pointing to her performance in the game against Victoria White as her best for the carnival.
Despite living in Scottsdale, Atkins plays under-17 girls for North Launceston, stepping up after winning three consecutive club best and fairests in the under-14 competition.
Her side, coached by dad Jeremy, is playing in an elimination final against South Launceston this weekend.
"We played them last Sunday and they smashed us but we played them at the start of the year and we won, so hopefully it go well this time," she said.
Jeremy said the recognition was a reward for her hard work - running or training three or four times a week.
"I'm quite proud of the way she adapted to where they put her," he said.
"She wasn't real amused when she found out she was full-back, so she worked it out pretty well and didn't growl about it.
"She's usually an in-and-under player, she loves to get amongst it and play a tough style of footy. She loves to run, she can run all day, she's got a good tank on her and she doesn't mind sneaking forward to get a goal occasionally."
