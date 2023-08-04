The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

North Launceston's Leila-Jayne Atkins makes under-15 All-Australian

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
August 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Being named in an All-Australian side is a big enough achievement but doing so in a completely new role is almost unheard of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.