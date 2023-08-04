Granny's giant knitted cats are amazing - but they're a hoax

A social media post heralding a supremely talented cat-knitting granny has highlighted the importance of staying alert in the new world of AI.
Last Saturday, the Tasmanian Craft Fair's Facebook page shared a post with four images of giant knitted cats.
It became the page's highest performing post in four years, and netted six times more engagement in its first 24 hours than any other post.
After 24 hours, the page made another post explaining the images were AI generated, and revealed that while some viewers had recognised the photos were fakes, others hadn't.
Effective Naturally brand strategist Rick Marton, who ran the experiment, said the post highlighted the need for people to actively practise distinguishing reality from fantasy.
"To a certain degree I saw this test as a really basic example of why we have to be alert," he said.
"People make their decision with their eyes first - they read that headline first and they don't read all the rest of the context around it and they see what they want to see.
"We don't want to lose the ability to separate reality from fantasy - I think that's the biggest concern.
"It's a skill and instinct that you wouldn't want to lose and I think if you remain only in the fantasy, eventually you won't be able to tell the difference or reality won't excite you."
The images are striking at first glance, but inconsistencies become increasingly apparent upon analysis.
The woman looks noticeably different in each photo, a hand is especially long in one image, and the cats themselves are a knitting project of monstrous proportions.
"Maybe it's a good challenge for us next is to say is there anyone that's actually going to be able to make it - it'd be a lot of wool," Mr Marton said.
"But there'll be better stuff [at the Craft Fair] and it'll all be coming out in the next few weeks,.
"There's no better way than to see things and touch it - get the whole experience. But it was a fun experiment to do."
Early bird tickets to the craft fair went on sale this week ahead of the event in Deloraine between November 3-6. A $500 voucher is up for grabs for those who buy tickets early.
