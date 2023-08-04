Liberal Party adopts Greens' former position on closed meetings

It would appear the Tasmanian Liberals and Greens have traded places.
The Liberal Party's state council, which once allowed the media two days to observe events, will be held on Saturday.
This year, media will have a mere three hours of access - probably just enough time to observe some formal addresses from Premier Jeremy Rockliff and others.
So, in essence, none of the interesting stuff.
Years ago, Labor and the Liberals would criticise the Tasmanian Greens for blocking media from all but the same sort of speeches before the move was taken to be more transparent and open the event up.
Now, the Liberals have done the same thing.
The timing of the decision to curate and control the media's coverage of the state conference this time around is hardly surprising given the disharmony within the party.
Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton is not expected to show, which sends a strong signal about his thoughts on Mr Rockliff's leadership and the premier's support for the Voice to Parliament.
State party presidency candidate Brendan Blomeley, in a YouTube video that has since been removed, recently took an extraordinary swipe at Mr Rockliff, saying that traditional Liberal values needed protection and the party was in need of capable leadership.
Mr Blomeley, who is tight with former Liberal senator Eric Abetz, said the party was "dealing with a declining and disaffected membership."
"I'm sure we can all agree that the issue of loyalty and support between the party and our parliamentary wing needs to be a genuine two-way street.
"Friends, there is a need for our party to be capably and professionally led.
"I won't be afraid of having the challenging conversations."
The other candidate for the presidency is Michael McKenna, another conservative.
As well as the ability to sit in on the five-minute presidential pitches, a large part of the state council weekends of the recent past for journalists was access to hours of debate over a lengthy list of state and federal motions formulated by state branches to send to the party's parliamentary wing for adoption.
Debate and approval of some particular motions could be the subject of criticism and ridicule from political opponents.
Now, unless it is leaked, the media and wider public will not know what was argued, what was supported and what might form future policies in government.
So a move to prevent the media from observing debate this year is clearly convenient considering the deep division within the party at present over the government's direction - division that many would not like to see on show.
Parts of the rank-and-file believe they are not being heard - and nor will they this weekend outside the conference room.
There might be an argument that state council is an opportunity for members to freely express opinions without the gaze of the media upon them.
Point taken, but it is not the members that the party will ultimately need votes and support from when it truly counts.
