The 2023 ODFA finals series kicks off on Saturday with Triabunna hosting both semi-finals for the first time after finishing in top spot on the ladder.
In the first semi-final starting at 11.30am, 2022 grand finalists Campbell Town and Bothwell go head to head with the loser to end their 2023 season.
Campbell Town narrowly won the last encounter between these sides, however Bothwell took the points in the opening round to setup an intriguing battle between these two proud clubs.
The Robins welcome back several players from injury in Jake Price, Mitch Hodgetts and Daniel Bennett, with Bennett in particular suited to the big-game atmosphere.
Association best and fairest Corey Bosworth will look to continue his consistent season and will be a standout again for the Robins.
Angus Chugg plays his 50th game for the club and his perseverance and determination has paid off after sticking with the club through their lean years, while Matthew Carlile is also incredibly consistent and will relish the opportunity to get his hands on the ball.
Nedd Carr will need to stand tall while captain Lachie Groves will look to lock down half-back where he has dominated throughout the year.
Bothwell have also been struck by injuries in recent weeks however will have several players return. Jamie Sokolski will be a key player to look out for while seasoned finalists Tyler Ford and co-captains Simon Bryant and Jack Jenkins will be thirsty for finals success again and will be pivotal if the Rabbits are to progress to the preliminary final.
Bailey Chaplin has proven to be dangerous around goals and will need to be well held, while Jack Hills and newcomer Jacob Wigg are capable of gathering plenty of the ball.
As was the case with the roster games, this game will be won throughout the midfield and a close finish is expected.
READ MORE: TSL and NTFA teams for weekend of August 5
Triabunna plays Campania in the second semi-Final starting at 2pm, which is also shaping as a keenly contested match between the two in-form sides.
The Roos finished minor premier and after not losing a game throughout the season will be warm favourites in this clash.
Coach Paul Rainbird has developed the side well throughout 2023 and his second year as coach has seen his chargers continue to improve.
Jeremy Klok should return from injury and will hit the ground running, while the experienced Aaron Parker, Brendan Klok and Ryan Sweet will combine to provide drive.
Triabunna has had an incredibly successful season and the side is keenly looking forward to this challenge.
Campania will be deserved underdogs which should suit the up-and-coming side and after four straight wins are also in red hot form and after missing the finals last year have been led well by coach Adam Daft.
Kurt Baker, Brandon Dyer and Sam Medhurst return to the lineup to provide pace, while the forward line of Brodie Johnstone and David Cragg are also capable of combing to provide multiple avenues to goal.
Alex Gilmour has been a welcome addition in the back half of the season and his presence will lift the side, while club stalwart Jake Newnham will give his all for side again.
Each of these clubs have not tasted premiership glory in recent years and on the back of considerable momentum from each side this game is sure to not disappoint.
Gates open at 9am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.