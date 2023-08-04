The Examiner
Triabunna hosting week one of 2023 ODFA finals series

By Nick Finlay
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
The 2023 ODFA finals series kicks off on Saturday with Triabunna hosting both semi-finals for the first time after finishing in top spot on the ladder.

