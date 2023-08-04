The Marinus Link is a complete crock!

FULL marks to Christine Milne for calling the Marinus Link out for what it is - a complete crock!
If you want to encourage industry in Tasmania it's simple: get off the national grid! Enjoy the benefits of the green energy we currently have - not only for industry but also the community at large and let's not devastate our coast lines and agricultural land with panels and windmills.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
HAVING appointed a Minister for Stadia, it may well be time for the Tasmanian Government to take a fresh approach to the Macquarie Point development. Most would agree with Jeff Kennett's observations that a 23,000 capacity roofed stadium would incur a ridiculous financial burden to the people of Tasmania for many years to come.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
DAVID Whyte began his recent article (The Advocate, July 25) by saying "The people of the Aquaculture Industry have a deep connection with the water". Despite my distrust of sectors of this industry, I read on, hoping for an exposé of a new development which would give credence to this opening statement. Alas, David's piece was in defence of his company BioMar's use of krill in the fish food it supplies to the Industrial Finfish farming Industry. David's justification for this is that the company uses only sustainably sourced krill. What a juxtaposition! He claims his company follows the "best available science". This is in stark contrast to current scientific concerns over the practice of Krill harvesting. Krill is an integral part of the marine food web and a very effective sequester of carbon. In a time when our oceans are struggling with increased warming, changed currents, melting sea ice, industrialisation, overfishing, micro plastics and pollution, any industry "with a deep connection" to it, must surely want to avoid adding to this. The term "sustainable" and krill harvesting are mutually exclusive. For David to claim his company's use of krill, tiny crustaceans at the very base of the food chain, hoovered amongst whales and other wildlife, into giant trawlers in the Antarctic, must be seen for what it is, greenwashing for an industry with a history of causing damage to every waterway in which it exists, here in Tasmania and throughout the world. Tasmanians please do your own research.
Cassandra Wright, Port Sorell
I HOPE The Examiner readers looked carefully at the cartoon in last Tuesday's paper (August 01). If not, it's well worth going back to look at it.
It described why Senator David Pocock has proposed a "Duty of Care" bill to protect the people and places we love.
The cartoon shows Mr Albanese and Ms Plibersek and their farcical approval process that is greenlighting new gas and coal projects, despite the climate crisis. It also shows the risk their actions pose for our children.
Part of Senator Pocock's bill asks decision makers "To consider the likely impact of decisions that could harm the climate on the health and wellbeing of current and future children as the paramount consideration".
As climate records are broken across the world, this proposal is a no brainer. Do any of our parliamentarians want to argue against caring for current and future children? If so, they should say so now. Then we can replace them with candidates who truly care about us, now and in the future.
Sheree MacKinnon, Ranelagh
WITH the talk of parking metres being unlawful, plus the cost of the cities parking metres being subcontracted out to a security firm, you would think more thought would have gone onto moving the country bus lines to lower Charles Street, right near Service Tasmania, where parking is at a premium for 10 - 20 minutes while doing you business and just five places available making it extremely hard to get one. The parking spaces on the eastern side of lower Charles Street should cede the top three to the public because they are rarely used with the lower part taking most of the buses, I believe the general public and Harvey Norman would be pleased.
Anthony Galvin, Mayfield
