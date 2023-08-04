The Marinus Link is a complete crock!

DAVID Whyte began his recent article (The Advocate, July 25) by saying "The people of the Aquaculture Industry have a deep connection with the water". Despite my distrust of sectors of this industry, I read on, hoping for an exposé of a new development which would give credence to this opening statement. Alas, David's piece was in defence of his company BioMar's use of krill in the fish food it supplies to the Industrial Finfish farming Industry. David's justification for this is that the company uses only sustainably sourced krill. What a juxtaposition! He claims his company follows the "best available science". This is in stark contrast to current scientific concerns over the practice of Krill harvesting. Krill is an integral part of the marine food web and a very effective sequester of carbon. In a time when our oceans are struggling with increased warming, changed currents, melting sea ice, industrialisation, overfishing, micro plastics and pollution, any industry "with a deep connection" to it, must surely want to avoid adding to this. The term "sustainable" and krill harvesting are mutually exclusive. For David to claim his company's use of krill, tiny crustaceans at the very base of the food chain, hoovered amongst whales and other wildlife, into giant trawlers in the Antarctic, must be seen for what it is, greenwashing for an industry with a history of causing damage to every waterway in which it exists, here in Tasmania and throughout the world. Tasmanians please do your own research.

