Suspended Dorset mayor Greg Howard has taken aim at a seven-month board of inquiry investigation into his council, labelling its claims of misconduct "unsubstantiated".
Local Government Minister Nic Street moved to suspend Dorset's nine councillors last week after green-lighting an inquiry into allegations of "widespread statutory non-compliance" and improper conduct.
Mr Howard said he was shocked Mr Street had enforced the suspension, saying nearly every complaint made against councillors had been refuted, and defended the council's record.
He said council's service delivery had improved "out of sight", and highlighted its low rates, fees, and free use of facilities for community groups among its standout achievements.
"From the community's point of view we have probably been the most efficient and effective council in the state - especially during my time on council," Mr Howard said.
"We've delivered massive capital expenditure budgets which have resulted in large infrastructure being completed - some of which were on the books for 40 or 50 years before I joined council such as the western access road into Bridport.
"We've done really well and for just a handful of anti-council bloody sooks to be lodging complaints and the Minister and Director [of Local Government] be dumb enough to take notice of them ...
"It doesn't surprise us that people complain, every council has people that complain. The reality is that's life - some people are not going to be happy - but to wrap all those up into a totally unsubstantiated investigation report and present it though it's an investigation is just a joke."
Former Burnie City Council general manager Andrew Wardlaw has been appointed Commissioner for Dorset Council while the board of inquiry takes place.
Monthly council meetings will go ahead without councillors, and with Mr Wardlaw at the head of the table, until the inquiry report is returned to Mr Street on or before February 28.
Mr Howard said the standby measure would leave the municipality without local representation, and expressed concern that councillors would be unable to meaningfully contribute to the investigation in the meantime.
"The public in Dorset do most of their contact with council via the councillors, not via the council chambers or the staff," he said.
"Given that our senior management all live in Launceston, and I imagine the Commissioner won't be based in Scottsdale he'll be in Launceston or beyond, there's really no avenue for the residents to contact council.
"By suspending councillors and removing their access to computers, email accounts and documentation, we cannot comprehensively contribute to the inquiry because no-one can remember what you did and said over the past nine years.
"I might have sent thousands of emails and produced hundreds of documents [in that time]."
Incidents included in the Director of Local Government Mathew Healey's initial investigation were originally said to have occurred between August 2020 and August 2022.
However, Mr Howard and Mr Healey have since confirmed some incidents dated as far back as 2017, while others were as recent as December 2022.
Mr Howard said council had provided more than 1000 pages of documentation and witness-based evidence refuting "pretty much every complaint" against councillors.
"We realistically didn't think we had a case to answer and don't think we've done anything wrong and I still maintain that," he said.
"The process has been appalling because the original complaints weren't lodged on statutory declarations which is a requirement of the Act.
"[The Director's] office has been running around here in the last few weeks contacting those complainants asking them to resubmit their complaints on a statutory declaration."
Mr Healey said there was no such requirement in the Local Government Act.
"Some complaints were received with statutory declarations, however there is no requirement under the Local Government Act that only complaints received under statutory declaration be considered," he said.
"Under the Act, the Director can carry out an investigation into any matter that could be the subject of a formal complaint or any matters relating to compliance with, or the administration of the Act."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.