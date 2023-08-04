"Whenever we're talked about everyone always says we were hard to play against, that feels pretty good."
On Saturday, players, supporters and families of the defunct Tamar Cats Football Club will commemorate the 20 and 30-year anniversaries of their 1993 and 2003 NTFA division two flags.
The Cats fraternity will be headed to Windsor Park at 2pm for the Launceston v Clarence Tasmanian State League match before retiring to Sporties Hotel for the evening with plenty of reminiscing in between.
With around 50-60 people expected to come along, '93 player and '03 coach Dwayne Beeton spoke of his excitement for the occasion.
"It's been a long time since we've seen a lot of them, it's been 10 years since the last one, so it will be good to catch up with some old mates," he said.
Jason Savage - who was assistant coach in 2003 - reiterated the point, explaining the significance of the football club in the Beaconsfield/Beauty Point region.
"These things keep a bond together, premierships are hard to win and in a small town it becomes the whole town's premiership not just the blokes that were on the field," he said.
Reflecting back on the two flags, Beeton said the Cats were underdogs going into both grand finals.
Having been beaten by favourites George Town "comfortably" earlier in the season, the Cats came from fifth on the ladder to storm home against the Saints, claiming their first senior flag in the process.
Their 86-68 win against Fingal in 2003 was equally impressive, having lost to the Kangaroos by around 80 points in one of their previous meetings.
The club have since entered recession in 2018, with Savage hopeful that the lack of football in the region will incentivise a return in the near future.
"It'd be great to have it back there, instead of having to travel somewhere different every week to watch a bit of footy," he said.
"Maybe people are starting to realise what's not there and will help to start it back up."
