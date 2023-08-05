The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Prime Minister Albanese should be brave and scrap negative gearing

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated August 6 2023 - 10:26am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some 1.3 million Australians negatively gear investment properties.
Some 1.3 million Australians negatively gear investment properties.

Australia is facing a housing crisis, and one of the key factors behind it is negative gearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.