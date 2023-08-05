Australia is facing a housing crisis, and one of the key factors behind it is negative gearing.
The negative gearing policy allows property investors to deduct any losses incurred from their investment properties (i.e. the difference between rental income and expenses) from their taxable income. This means that if the expenses on the property exceed the rental income, the investor can offset that loss against their other income, reducing their overall tax liability. It has been a popular policy for investors as it provides tax benefits and has contributed to the attractiveness of investing in real estate.
The origin of this policy can be traced back to the Hawke government when it was introduced as a temporary measure to stimulate the economy and incentivise investment in the property market, which was seen as a way to encourage economic growth and provide more housing options for the population during a downturn. However, critics argue that negative gearing has contributed to housing price increases, reduced housing affordability, and exacerbated the housing crisis, they say it drives up demand for investment properties. Negative gearing tax concessions certainly incentivises investors to purchase multiple properties making it harder for first-time home buyers to enter the market.
Another detrimental aspect of negative gearing is that it creates a perverse incentive for investors to prioritise tax benefits over the profitability of their investment. These investors are more likely to purchase properties that generate a loss and rely on tax deductions to offset their losses. As a result, they may neglect necessary maintenance and improvements, leading to a decline in the quality of rental properties.
The impact of negative gearing on housing affordability is significant. With more and more investors entering the market, the demand for properties increases, driving up prices and making it unaffordable for average Australians to buy a home. This has created a situation where home ownership has become a distant dream for many, leading to a generation of Australians being locked out of the property market.
The current negative gearing laws are outdated and no longer serve their intended purpose. Rather than stimulating the economy, they have become a driver of soaring property prices and increased inequality.
As opposition leader Labor's Bill Shorten went to the 2019 federal election promising to scrap negative gearing on all properties purchased after a certain date unless they were new. The move aimed at improving housing affordability and levelling the playing field for first home buyers. Scott Morrison mounted a massive scare campaign about the negative gearing changes, and he remained prime minister.
It is high time for the Australian government to reassess these laws.
It is high time for the Australian government to reassess these laws and implement measures to address the housing crisis. Labor says they won't. They are still scared witless that they'll lose votes if they do. But 2023 is not 2019. Times have changed, and people are more awake to the insidious nature of what negative gearing does to the housing market and the economy.
A gentle approach to reform negative gearing would be to limit the number of investment properties that can be negatively geared. I would say limit it to one. This would discourage the accumulation of multiple properties by wealthy investors while still allowing individuals to invest in property for wealth-creation purposes. The savings from these reforms could be directed towards affordable housing initiatives, such as increasing social housing stock.
Negative gearing undeniably plays a significant role in Australia's housing crisis. The tax benefits it provides to property investors, coupled with the lack of restrictions on the number of properties that can be negatively geared, have contributed to skyrocketing housing prices and increased wealth inequality.
The Australian government must address this issue promptly by implementing reforms to make housing more affordable and accessible for all Australians. They must not be frightened by any scare campaign the Liberals put forward. They should trust expectations in the electorate have changed. If they are brave and make changes, the housing crisis will begin to ease, and the future will look more promising for those seeking to own their own home.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
