The origin of this policy can be traced back to the Hawke government when it was introduced as a temporary measure to stimulate the economy and incentivise investment in the property market, which was seen as a way to encourage economic growth and provide more housing options for the population during a downturn. However, critics argue that negative gearing has contributed to housing price increases, reduced housing affordability, and exacerbated the housing crisis, they say it drives up demand for investment properties. Negative gearing tax concessions certainly incentivises investors to purchase multiple properties making it harder for first-time home buyers to enter the market.