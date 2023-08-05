On my bucket list has always been a pilgrimage to Hiroshima.
I don't know why.
Maybe it's some morbid fascination with the first place in history to be nuked.
I got to go there in the 1980s and stand at the Peace Park, look at the Peace Dome, and the canal where thousands jumped in for relief from the flames, only to be boiled alive.
Inside the museum there was an elderly Japanese woman who eyed me intently until the intense stare became a glare and hate filled her eyes.
I think she was so incensed at the graphic nature of the exhibits, for example, models of people with skin peeling off their flesh, that I was a worthless "gaijin"; Japanese slang for contempt of foreigners.
I could have told her that Japanese troops didn't exactly treat the rest of the world with kindness.
In Singapore there is a museum of people mistreated by Japanese troops when the city fell in 1942.
One narrative is so terrible that on my last visit museum staff admitted they had to take it down because it so offended Japanese tourists.
The troops singled out some ethnic groups they particularly hated or disliked and saved them for harsher treatment, including men, women and children.
Today is the anniversary when the world got its revenge and US bombers flew into the nuclear age, with bombs dropped on Hiroshima and then Nagasaki three days later.
President Harry Truman ordered the strikes because his generals estimated a million US casualties if they invaded the Japanese mainland.
The US had already lost 76,000 killed or wounded taking small Japanese territory islands off the mainland coast.
The Hiroshima bomb was bizarrely dubbed Little Boy and the Nagasaki bomb Fat Man, for some kind of affectionate gratification.
Truman was so affected by reports of 100,000 civilian casualties in a giant flash of atoms he forbid the military to drop any more bombs, and so, none have been dropped in anger since.
Now Vladimir Putin is toying with the idea if Ukraine starts winning the war and invades Russia, while unhinged dictators in North Korea and Iran can't wait to use a dirty nuclear bomb on the satanic yankee infidels.
I am sure every terrorist on the planet prays fervently to their God to bless them with a dirty bomb in order to make the evil infidels pay.
I am told the new movie "Oppenheimer" is worth watching.
It tells the story of the physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who managed the project coded the Manhattan Project, aimed at using captured German scientists to beat the Russians to the nuclear age.
It horrifies me to think that if Hitler had delayed war by a year or two his scientists would have by then produced the jet engine and also a nuclear device.
This insane monster would have easily won World War II and hence ruled the planet.
It was instructive to stand at ground zero in Hiroshima and try to conceive an instant of madness that vaporized thousands.
I felt nothing because frankly my mind couldn't process it.
I already knew that cities like Tokyo and Osaka were so incinerated by firestorms from constant bombings, that the carnage was in effect the same as a nuclear blast.
The inhumanity of the US military was evenly matched by the fanatical refusal of the Japanese military and their Emperor to surrender and stop the carnage.
As it turned out far right wing cliques within the military plotted to overthrow the government, kill the Emperor and continue prosecuting an unwinnable war till the last drop of civilian blood.
Thankfully they failed.
I am so glad I'm getting old.
I despair at what awaits my grandchildren and their children when the wrong people come across a dirty bomb.
I don't want to be here then.
They say the major powers have enough bombs to blow up the planet 20 or 30 times over.
So let them do it and we won't feel a thing.
Several years after the Hiroshima pilgrimage I got to look at the start of the Kokoda Track and inspect the mass graves of diggers at the Bomana War Cemetery in PNG.
It's about 20km from Port Moresby and about as close as Japanese troops got to their prize objective.
I came across the headstone of a NSW private, but a search of my files has failed to remind me of his name.
It doesn't matter.
This poor soul died at the dawn of the nuclear age.
He was killed on August 6, 1945, from combat or maybe just an accident as our troops mopped up Japanese stragglers.
He is resting in eternal peace.
He almost made it to go home because Japan surrendered just nine days later.
I really fear that we have not learned the lessons of his sacrifice, and that we are condemned to do it all again.
