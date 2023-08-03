The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police 'strongly' suspect Launceston man Christopher Watkins was murdered

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:24am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Watkins went missing from a unit in Box Street in the Launceston suburb of Mayfield in 2013. File photo
Christopher Watkins went missing from a unit in Box Street in the Launceston suburb of Mayfield in 2013. File photo

Tasmania Police are offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to a conviction over the disappearance of Launceston man Christopher Watkins, who they strongly suspect was murdered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.