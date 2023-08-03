Tasmania Police are offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to a conviction over the disappearance of Launceston man Christopher Watkins, who they strongly suspect was murdered.
Mr Watkins was 28 years old when he disappeared from a flat in Box Street in Mayfield on August 7, 2013.
To date, his body has not been located, and police believe he was abducted by associates and killed after he made a panicked phone call to a family member.
He told the family member that two men he had history with had arrived at the unit where he had been staying with friends.
It was the last time he was heard from.
Detective Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson said while police had "significant information" about the case, stronger evidence was needed.
"We believe $500,000 is a life-changing amount, and we are hopeful it may encourage witnesses to come forward," Detective Acting Inspector Hanson said.
"When a person is missing, the case remains open until we have answers.
"Our aim is always to try and find those answers, and ultimately provide closure for the missing person's family and loved ones."
During the initial investigation, at least six men provided statements to police, but some of those were lies.
Four men were later charged with conspiracy and perverting the course of justice, while a woman was convicted of making a false statement to police in 2016.
Crime Stoppers Tasmania chief executive David Higgins said information could be reported anonymously.
"If you report anonymously through Crime Stoppers, you can still be eligible for a reward if your information leads to a conviction," Mr Higgins said.
"I encourage anyone with information about the disappearance of Christopher Watkins to report through Crime Stoppers Tasmania - you do not need to provide your name or personal details."
