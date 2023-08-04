The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers to play practice game in Launceston

Updated August 4 2023 - 11:36am, first published 10:00am
Basketball fans in the North will again be able to watch the Tasmania JackJumpers in action when they play an NBL practice game at Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday, August 30.

