Basketball fans in the North will again be able to watch the Tasmania JackJumpers in action when they play an NBL practice game at Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday, August 30.
The game will wrap up their six-day pre-season camp in the North-West and Launceston.
It will be the team's first time in the region in more than a year, with co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers eager to be back among some of the club's "most passionate supporters".
"We're very excited to be heading back to the state's North and North-West and to see the fans up there, Chivers said.
"They are undoubtedly some of our most passionate supporters and we love being able to see them for an extended period in the pre-season.
"While the squad does have a few new faces, we'll still have the same defence-led program. I think fans are going to love watching them on the court and getting to know them in the community."
The JackJumpers are playing two practice games with the first at Ulverstone Sport and Leisure Centre on Monday, August 28, with start times yet to be confirmed.
The JackJumpers will also host a Launceston clinic aimed at children from five-to-14-years-old on Tuesday, August 29 from 4-6pm.
"Clinics are fantastic opportunities for children to learn directly from the players and really ignite the passion for basketball and progress their skills," Chivers said.
"All our players began their basketball journey with clinics like these ones so we're excited to see the next generation of JackJumpers at these events."
Family Day and clinics go on sale from Friday, August 4
Family Day, Devonport - Sunday, August 27, 1-3pm, Market Square, Devonport
Ulverstone player-led clinic - Saturday, August 26, 2-4pm
Launceston player-led clinic - Tuesday, August 29, 4-6pm
Pre-season games (details to be confirmed)
August 28 - Ulverstone Sport and Leisure Centre
August 30 - Elphin Sports Centre, Launceston
